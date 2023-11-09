New figures reveal thousands of violent incidents in Fife schools

Almost 13,500 incidents of violence and aggression have been reported in Fife schools over the last six years, new figures have revealed.

More than 3,600 incidents occurred this year alone.

And almost 2,800 of those were described as physical, with most against school staff.

The other 698 were verbal incidents of violence, aggression or threat.

The figures, revealed by Fife Council’s head of education and children’s services Shelagh McLean, show the number of reports has tripled since 2017.

And they include a 400% rise in the number of incidents classed as serious.

Social workers have now been placed in four Fife secondary schools in a bid to tackle the growing issue.

The aim is to “prevent escalation of risk” and improve attendance and attainment.

Most violent incidents were against school staff

A report to go before the education scrutiny committee on Tuesday reveals 542 incidents were reported by primary schools in August and September this year.

Of those, 431 involved staff, mainly pupil support assistants.

And of the 164 incidents reported by secondary schools, 147 involved staff.

Other examples of violence and aggression were reported in family nurture centres, the pupil support service and special schools.

However, not all of the incidents involved pupils.

Ms McLean also reveals an increasing number of serious incidents, with 27 reported in the first six months of 2023.

And in two schools, four pupils were reported on the same day following fights.

What action is being taken to tackle violence in Fife schools

In August, social workers joined Lochgelly, Inverkeithing and Glenwood High Schools, as well as Levenmouth Academy.

And the pilot will see another start at Viewforth High in Kirkcaldy soon.

They will support early intervention with children and families where concerns have been raised around attainment, behaviour and attendance.

A new social media policy and de-escalation training are among other plans for all Fife schools.

Ms McLean says: “We know the nature of the services we provide may place employees at increased risk from verbal abuse, intimidating behaviour or physical violence.

“The directorate continues to regard all forms of violence against employees as unacceptable and is committed to implementing an action plan to reduce risk.”

Guidelines ‘make a significant difference’

She adds: “Behaviour management strategies and policies are a crucial element of a

school’s culture.

“Having a clear set of guidelines that are followed and implemented effectively makes a significant difference to the work of all staff in the classroom.

“It also ensures a better learning environment for pupils and reduces lost teaching hours spent on dealing with poor and disruptive behaviour.”

National behaviour problem ‘unacceptable’

Fife Council’s education spokesperson Kathleen Leslie said the growing behaviour issue was a national one.

“A lot of it came about because of the disconnect with education during the pandemic,” she said.

“These are behaviours that are unacceptable and there’s no easy solution.

“As a result, schools are trying to put in more pupil support assistance time.

“And they’re updating personal and social education to ensure everyone is clear on behaviour that’s acceptable and unacceptable.”