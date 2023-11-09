New figures reveal thousands of violent incidents in Fife schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New figures reveal thousands of violent incidents in Fife schools

Several thousand examples of violence and aggression have been reported since 2017.

By Claire Warrender
Almost 13,500 incidents of violence and aggression have been reported in Fife schools over the last six years, new figures have revealed.

More than 3,600 incidents occurred this year alone.

And almost 2,800 of those were described as physical, with most against school staff.

The other 698 were verbal incidents of violence, aggression or threat.

The figures, revealed by Fife Council’s head of education and children’s services Shelagh McLean, show the number of reports has tripled since 2017.

And they include a 400% rise in the number of incidents classed as serious.

Social workers have now been placed in four Fife secondary schools in a bid to tackle the growing issue.

The aim is to “prevent escalation of risk” and improve attendance and attainment.

Most violent incidents were against school staff

A report to go before the education scrutiny committee on Tuesday reveals 542 incidents were reported by primary schools in August and September this year.

Of those, 431 involved staff, mainly pupil support assistants.

And of the 164 incidents reported by secondary schools, 147 involved staff.

Other examples of violence and aggression were reported in family nurture centres, the pupil support service and special schools.

However, not all of the incidents involved pupils.

Ms McLean also reveals an increasing number of serious incidents, with 27 reported in the first six months of 2023.

And in two schools, four pupils were reported on the same day following fights.

What action is being taken to tackle violence in Fife schools

In August, social workers joined Lochgelly, Inverkeithing and Glenwood High Schools, as well as Levenmouth Academy.

And the pilot will see another start at Viewforth High in Kirkcaldy soon.

They will support early intervention with children and families where concerns have been raised around attainment, behaviour and attendance.

Inverkeithing High School plans
A social worker is now based at Inverkeithing High School.

A new social media policy and de-escalation training are among other plans for all Fife schools.

Ms McLean says: “We know the nature of the services we provide may place employees at increased risk from verbal abuse, intimidating behaviour or physical violence.

“The directorate continues to regard all forms of violence against employees as unacceptable and is committed to implementing an action plan to reduce risk.”

Guidelines ‘make a significant difference’

She adds: “Behaviour management strategies and policies are a crucial element of a
school’s culture.

“Having a clear set of guidelines that are followed and implemented effectively makes a significant difference to the work of all staff in the classroom.

“It also ensures a better learning environment for pupils and reduces lost teaching hours spent on dealing with poor and disruptive behaviour.”

National behaviour problem ‘unacceptable’

Fife Council’s education spokesperson Kathleen Leslie said the growing behaviour issue was a national one.

“A lot of it came about because of the disconnect with education during the pandemic,” she said.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, convener of Fife Council's Education Scrutiny Committee, is concerned about Fife school violence
Councillor Kathleen Leslie, convener of Fife Council’s Education Scrutiny Committee, says school violence is unacceptable. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“These are behaviours that are unacceptable and there’s no easy solution.

“As a result, schools are trying to put in more pupil support assistance time.

“And they’re updating personal and social education to ensure everyone is clear on behaviour that’s acceptable and unacceptable.”

