639 violent incidents reported in Fife schools this year – why is aggression escalating?

By Danyel VanReenen
March 21 2023, 4.55pm Updated: March 21 2023, 5.08pm
A shocking assault at Waid Academy brought the issue of school violence to the fore. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
A shocking assault at Waid Academy brought the issue of school violence to the fore. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Councillors want more data to understand the extent of escalating violence in Fife schools.

Fife Council’s education scrutiny committee studied a report on the problem which hit the headlines after shocking footage of a pupil being attacked at Waid Academy was broadcast on social media.

Other incidents were also reported as councillors expressed concern at the scale of the problem.

Violent incidents doubled

A report revealed violent incidents in schools have more than doubled in the last two years – and a total of 639 incidents have already been reported in 2023.

Meanwhile, the number of pupils being excluded has plummeted over the last decade.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Shelagh McLean, head of education and children’s services, said: “No simple or singular strategy exists to address school related violence. Planning interventions to address violence must consider local settings as school violence is multi-dimensional and takes on many forms.”

Many councillors have expressed concerns since the report was published.

Kathleen Leslie called Nicola Sturgeon a drooling hag
Councillor Kathleen Leslie. Image: supplied.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, education scrutiny convener, previously said there was never an excuse for violent or aggressive behaviour towards staff or pupils.

“I, like others, am deeply concerned about the data that we have that shows an increase in such incidents and am keen to ensure we address this promptly in moving forward,” she said.

According to officers, some age groups are seeing more impact from pandemic learning disruptions than others.

Maria Lloyd, education and children’s services said: “S3, P5, and P1 are all areas where we’re seeing a slightly greater impact.”

Social workers and police in schools

The department has been aware for a while that school violence is on the rise.

Ms McLean said: “The work of the behaviour strategies group has developed overall approaches in terms of de-escalation and trauma informed practice and embedded those across our schools. That does take time.”

In addition to the council’s two pronged de-escalation and trauma informed approach, a pilot programme recently placed social workers in four secondary schools. Fife also has a police presence in six schools.

According to Ms Lloyd, multi-agency work is needed to address the issue of violence because schools are not the only place seeing increased incidents.

Councillors debated the issue of school violence in a meeting at Fife House. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“At the moment, these other agencies are actually experiencing the same thing. They’re very aware of all the incidents happening in Fife,” she said.

In an effort to alleviate student anxiety, officer-led focus groups are asking students if they feel safe and what can be done to help.

“When these violent incidents happen, some of our other pupils feel unsafe because they’re witnessing it. Because it’s all over the media, it also heightens people’s anxiety around it,” she said.

There is also a peer support mentor scheme across Fife. Twelve out of 18 secondary schools are trained in the programme, but not all are using it.

Looking ahead

Officers have been tasked with gathering more data and collating more reports on violence in schools for future meetings.

Feedback from multi-agency work and other solutions was also requested alongside data comparing Fife’s in-school violence with other authorities for context.

Cllr Leslie emphasised that despite the negative statistics, there is also so much good and fantastic learning in Fife to celebrate.

“We know that our young people are really good in general,” Ms McLean added. “We’re not denying there have been incidents, but most students and families are trying to do their best.”

