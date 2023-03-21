Falling school exclusion rates in Tayside and Fife: Why the punishment is viewed as a last resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Falling school exclusion rates in Tayside and Fife: Why the punishment is viewed as a last resort

By Cheryl Peebles
March 21 2023, 4.57pm Updated: March 21 2023, 5.12pm
Far fewer children are excluded from school today than were a decade ago.Image: Shutterstock.
Far fewer children are excluded from school today than were a decade ago.Image: Shutterstock.

The number of children excluded from school has declined markedly over the last decade and more.

In Dundee schools three times fewer pupils were excluded in the 2018/2019 school year (the most recent available data unaffected by lockdown) than were 10 years earlier in 2008/09.

Twice as many pupils were excluded in Fife and Angus schools. Exclusions have also declined in Perthshire and Kinross schools, although to a lesser degree.

And the vast majority – 69.4% Scotland-wide in 2020/21 – are for one or two days. Only one child in Scotland was excluded permanently that year.

This is despite a rising problem of aggression and violence in schools – an issue which has come to the fore in Fife since a shocking assault on a schoolgirl on a classroom floor in Waid Academy in January.

And many parents of other victims who spoke to The Courier subsequently voiced frustration that the perpetrators were back in class the next day or soon after.

That was backed up by a bullying survey we conducted of readers in 2021, in which 57% of respondents said schools should use exclusion more often to tackle the issue.

So why are schools more reluctant to exclude pupils for bullying, assault or other negative behaviour?

Why are today’s school ‘bullies’ less likely to be excluded?

The law on school exclusions has not changed since 1975, but policy and practice have.

Scottish Government guidance issued in 2017 advises schools on preventing and managing exclusions.

It aims to support schools to “keep all children and young people fully included, engaged and involved in their education”, with a particular focus on those at risk of exclusion.

All children and young people have a right to education, it states, and being excluded can impact on their attainment and wellbeing. Later, it can also increase the likelihood of offending behaviour and significantly reduce life chances.

To reduce the need to exclude children schools should, the guidance says, use effective learning and teaching, promote positive relationships and behaviour and employ preventative approaches.

All our pupils must be involved and engaged in education… exclusion is, by definition, an indicator that we have failed to achieve that goal.”

Fife Council

Crucially, it states: “Exclusion should only be used as a last resort.”

Fife Council set out its approach to exclusion in a report on violence and aggression in schools.

It said schools have developed approaches to de-escalation, self-regulation and restoration.

Its directorate, it said, is committed to providing all children and young people with an appropriate education.

It said: “To do this we recognise that all our pupils must be involved and engaged in education, and that exclusion is, by definition, an indicator that we have failed to achieve that goal.”

