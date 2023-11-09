Dundee driver gets ANOTHER life ban for lying to police – his 27th motoring offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee driver gets ANOTHER life ban for lying to police – his 27th motoring offence

Convicted fraudster Ronald Saunders was jailed for his latest car crimes.

By Paul Malik
Ronald Saunders on a previous court appearance.
Ronald Saunders on a previous court appearance.

A convicted Dundee fraudster has been jailed after he gave a false name to police following a dual carriageway smash.

Convicted fraudster Ronald Saunders had already been banned from driving for life when he was caught lying to officers at Ninewells following a crash.

Saunders, 65, pretended to be a man named James Toner after officers arrived at the scene of a collision on the A90 Dundee to Perth road in November 2020.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he has 26 previous road traffic convictions.

Lied to police

Depute fiscal Duncan Mackenzie told the court: “At around 6am on November 6 2020, police were called to a road traffic collision on the A90.

“The vehicle involved was driven by the accused.

“PC Peter Fraser asked for his details – he responded saying he was James Toner of Marryatt Terrace, Dundee.

“More police units attended the scene and the accused was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.

“Police became aware there was no James Toner registered with a driving licence.

“He was asked again and Saunders confirmed he had been driving.

“He was cautioned and charged at the time for driving without a licence and insurance.”

“On November 28 police spoke with Saunders again, he provided the correct details this time.

“It was discovered he had been disqualified for life from holding a licence.”

Jailed

Saunders, who gave the right Marryatt Terrace address to police, admitted driving while disqualified, without insurance and perverting the course of justice by giving a false name on November 6 2020.

Defence solicitor Paul Ralph, in mitigation for the accused, said: “He has an unenviable record.

“The only thing that might save him from custody is the length of time since the offence was committed.

“He is currently on a restriction of liberty order, until January.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC jailed him for 10 months and handed him another life driving ban, before adding: “I note you have already been disqualified from driving for life.

“This has not deterred you from offending.”

Saunders was previously jailed in 2015 after buying cars with a stolen chequebook and selling them on.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

