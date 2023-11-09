Dundee driver gets ANOTHER life ban for lying to police – his 27th motoring offence

A convicted Dundee fraudster has been jailed after he gave a false name to police following a dual carriageway smash.

Convicted fraudster Ronald Saunders had already been banned from driving for life when he was caught lying to officers at Ninewells following a crash.

Saunders, 65, pretended to be a man named James Toner after officers arrived at the scene of a collision on the A90 Dundee to Perth road in November 2020.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he has 26 previous road traffic convictions.

Lied to police

Depute fiscal Duncan Mackenzie told the court: “At around 6am on November 6 2020, police were called to a road traffic collision on the A90.

“The vehicle involved was driven by the accused.

“PC Peter Fraser asked for his details – he responded saying he was James Toner of Marryatt Terrace, Dundee.

“More police units attended the scene and the accused was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.

“Police became aware there was no James Toner registered with a driving licence.

“He was asked again and Saunders confirmed he had been driving.

“He was cautioned and charged at the time for driving without a licence and insurance.”

“On November 28 police spoke with Saunders again, he provided the correct details this time.

“It was discovered he had been disqualified for life from holding a licence.”

Jailed

Saunders, who gave the right Marryatt Terrace address to police, admitted driving while disqualified, without insurance and perverting the course of justice by giving a false name on November 6 2020.

Defence solicitor Paul Ralph, in mitigation for the accused, said: “He has an unenviable record.

“The only thing that might save him from custody is the length of time since the offence was committed.

“He is currently on a restriction of liberty order, until January.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC jailed him for 10 months and handed him another life driving ban, before adding: “I note you have already been disqualified from driving for life.

“This has not deterred you from offending.”

Saunders was previously jailed in 2015 after buying cars with a stolen chequebook and selling them on.

