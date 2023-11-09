Dundee No 2 reveals stars’ St Mirren motivation set by ‘fantastic’ Tony Docherty

Stuart Taylor believes motivated Dundee can seize the big carrot dangling in front of them on Saturday.

Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues will register back-to-back Premiership wins for the first time this season if they beat St Mirren at Dens, six days after a 1-0 victory over Livingston at the same venue.

Assistant boss Taylor is well aware the third top Buddies will pose the toughest of tests but he hopes it is one the Dundee players can pass.

The 48-year-old said: “St Mirren have been fantastic. I have watched them a few times this season and they are a very well organised side.

“Credit to Stephen Robinson who has obviously done loads of work on the training pitch.

“They are well drilled and everyone knows their jobs but they also know each other’s jobs as well.

“They are a good side and they are up there on merit. It will be a very tough game but we are looking forward to it.”

Taylor added: “There are always motivations and the gaffer is fantastic at that.

“He gives motivations all the time and it is something the players have stood up to really well in fairness to them.

“There aren’t many teams who go and put back-to-back victories together.

“It is a tough season this year and we just need to make sure we do what we are good at.

“We have to make sure we are well organised, hard working and deal with St Mirren.”

Player-led post-Rangers reaction

Dundee bounced back against Livi following a disappointing defeat to Rangers last midweek.

And Taylor revealed it was the players themselves who sparked the reaction required.

The former Hamilton boss added: “The lads were hugely disappointed after the Rangers game.

“The conversation in the dressing-room afterwards, the frustrations were coming out of them, saying we need a reaction now.

“It was great for us to sit back and hear that going on, to hear them police it and manage it.

“Livingston are a difficult and experienced side but I thought the lads were fantastic and really showed a great resilience about their play with a touch of class with the goal.”

Scott Tiffoney missed the Livi game with a thigh problem but Taylor hopes the winger will be back sooner rather than later.

Josh Mulligan is also making good progress after his hernia operation but no timescale has been put on a return to playing.

Taylor said: “Josh is coming along very well. His operation was a total success.

“He is back in doing light rehab now so we are just taking it day by day and he will hopefully be back on the grass before we know it.”