Dundee No 2 reveals stars’ St Mirren motivation set by ‘fantastic’ Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee No 2 reveals stars’ St Mirren motivation set by ‘fantastic’ Tony Docherty

Stuart Taylor says Dark Blues boss Docherty is an excellent motivator.

By Neil Robertson
Tony Docherty with assistant Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty with assistant Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.

Stuart Taylor believes motivated Dundee can seize the big carrot dangling in front of them on Saturday.

Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues will register back-to-back Premiership wins for the first time this season if they beat St Mirren at Dens, six days after a 1-0 victory over Livingston at the same venue.

Assistant boss Taylor is well aware the third top Buddies will pose the toughest of tests but he hopes it is one the Dundee players can pass.

The 48-year-old said: “St Mirren have been fantastic. I have watched them a few times this season and they are a very well organised side.

“Credit to Stephen Robinson who has obviously done loads of work on the training pitch.

Manager Tony Docherty and assistant Stuart Taylor look on as their side struggle to break down Airdrie. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty and assistant Stuart Taylor are focused on planning for their side’s St Mirren clash. Image: SNS

“They are well drilled and everyone knows their jobs but they also know each other’s jobs as well.

“They are a good side and they are up there on merit. It will be a very tough game but we are looking forward to it.”

Taylor added: “There are always motivations and the gaffer is fantastic at that.

“He gives motivations all the time and it is something the players have stood up to really well in fairness to them.

“There aren’t many teams who go and put back-to-back victories together.

“It is a tough season this year and we just need to make sure we do what we are good at.

“We have to make sure we are well organised, hard working and deal with St Mirren.”

Player-led post-Rangers reaction

Dundee bounced back against Livi following a disappointing defeat to Rangers last midweek.

And Taylor revealed it was the players themselves who sparked the reaction required.

The former Hamilton boss added: “The lads were hugely disappointed after the Rangers game.

“The conversation in the dressing-room afterwards, the frustrations were coming out of them, saying we need a reaction now.

“It was great for us to sit back and hear that going on, to hear them police it and manage it.

“Livingston are a difficult and experienced side but I thought the lads were fantastic and really showed a great resilience about their play with a touch of class with the goal.”

Dundee's Scott Tiffoney.
Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS.

Scott Tiffoney missed the Livi game with a thigh problem but Taylor hopes the winger will be back sooner rather than later.

Josh Mulligan is also making good progress after his hernia operation but no timescale has been put on a return to playing.

Taylor said: “Josh is coming along very well. His operation was a total success.

“He is back in doing light rehab now so we are just taking it day by day and he will hopefully be back on the grass before we know it.”

More from Dundee FC

Craig Wighton scores his history-making goal against Raith in 2013. Image: David Young.
Craig Wighton: When 'Doon Derby' hero made history as Dundee's youngest goalscorer
Carson and Joe Shaughnessy after win at Livingston last weekend. Image: SNS
What is behind Dundee's Premiership rise and how does Trevor Carson rate among top…
Malachi Boateng and Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals key lesson from Livi success as he outlines Malachi…
Dundee defeated Hearts at Dens earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee's postponed trip to Hearts rescheduled for midweek clash
Martin Boyle asked for advice from a team-mate with Hibs links before making the move to Easter Road. Image: SNS
How Martin Boyle had to be persuaded to leave Dundee for Hibs - in…
Cameron, left, and Newman are both in the Scotland U21 group
Dundee and Dundee United starlets named in Scotland U21 squad — but Dens Park…
Luke McCowan walks off after defeating Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee star Luke McCowan lifts lid on free-kick training rivalry after super Livi strike
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee starlet Ally Graham shines as Scotland kick off Victory Shield
Trevor Carson salutes Dundee fans after beating Livi. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee have a super goalie in Trevor Carson - what a difference…
Luke McCowan curls a beauty of a free-kick into the top corner. Image: Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from Livingston victory - back on the horse, midfield maestros…

Conversation