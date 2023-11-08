Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals key lesson from Livi success as he outlines Malachi Boateng impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals key lesson from Livi success as he outlines Malachi Boateng impact

The Dens boss was also delighted to get Zach Robinson back on the pitch.

By George Cran
Malachi Boateng and Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Malachi Boateng and Dundee boss Tony Docherty after the win over Livingston. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty is determined to ensure his Dundee team take one key lesson from their weekend win over Livingston – bravery on the ball will be rewarded.

The Dens Park boss was unhappy with the opening 45 minutes on Sunday with possession given up too often.

Livi had the better of that first half and Docherty made a change at half-time, one he felt gave his side the impetus to go on and win the game.

The only goal of the game, Luke McCowan’s splendid free-kick, came on 57 minutes.

And swapping Malachi Boateng for Mo Sylla played it’s part in that says Docherty.

“As well as big Mo did, we didn’t have the composure. We were giving the ball away too much,” the Dundee boss explained.

“One thing Malachi gives you is a real assurance in possession and he makes good decisions.

“I thought the way we started the second half was exactly the way I wanted us to play.

“It was a wee bit similar to the previous game against Livingston. I wanted us to be braver in possession then.

“On Sunday I wanted us to take chances, take percentage chances.

“The way we started the second half, we did that.

“I felt the goal was coming because of the way we were playing and the confidence in the team. It was different to the first half, we were working the ball into good areas.

“I was really pleased with that. That’s the message to the players: be brave.

“We’re at home so take the game to the opposition.”

Zach Robinson

Sunday also saw a return to action for striker Zach Robinson.

The on-loan AFC Wimbledon man has struggled for goals in the Premiership this term but also struggled with injury.

After taking a sore one at Celtic Park in September, an Achilles issue then kept Robinson out of the team for a few weeks.

Dundee striker Zach Robinson.
Dundee striker Zach Robinson has struggled with injury this season. Image: SNS

A key player in Dundee’s promotion last term, Docherty is backing Robinson to get back on the goal trail now his injury absence is behind him.

“I was delighted to get Zach Robinson back,” the Dens Park gaffer added.

“He’s been unfortunate with injuries but hopefully we have him back in a place where he can perform.

“I thought the two strikers, Bakayoko really did a shift for the team, as did Zak Rudden for 90 minutes.

“But the introduction of Zach Robinson gave us a wee lift.

“Now he’s back in the team, it’s up to him to take the initiative and, hopefully, the goals will come.”

