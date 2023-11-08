Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals key lesson from Livi success as he outlines Malachi Boateng impact

Tony Docherty is determined to ensure his Dundee team take one key lesson from their weekend win over Livingston – bravery on the ball will be rewarded.

The Dens Park boss was unhappy with the opening 45 minutes on Sunday with possession given up too often.

Livi had the better of that first half and Docherty made a change at half-time, one he felt gave his side the impetus to go on and win the game.

The only goal of the game, Luke McCowan’s splendid free-kick, came on 57 minutes.

And swapping Malachi Boateng for Mo Sylla played it’s part in that says Docherty.

“As well as big Mo did, we didn’t have the composure. We were giving the ball away too much,” the Dundee boss explained.

“One thing Malachi gives you is a real assurance in possession and he makes good decisions.

“I thought the way we started the second half was exactly the way I wanted us to play.

“It was a wee bit similar to the previous game against Livingston. I wanted us to be braver in possession then.

“On Sunday I wanted us to take chances, take percentage chances.

“The way we started the second half, we did that.

“I felt the goal was coming because of the way we were playing and the confidence in the team. It was different to the first half, we were working the ball into good areas.

“I was really pleased with that. That’s the message to the players: be brave.

“We’re at home so take the game to the opposition.”

Zach Robinson

Sunday also saw a return to action for striker Zach Robinson.

The on-loan AFC Wimbledon man has struggled for goals in the Premiership this term but also struggled with injury.

After taking a sore one at Celtic Park in September, an Achilles issue then kept Robinson out of the team for a few weeks.

A key player in Dundee’s promotion last term, Docherty is backing Robinson to get back on the goal trail now his injury absence is behind him.

“I was delighted to get Zach Robinson back,” the Dens Park gaffer added.

“He’s been unfortunate with injuries but hopefully we have him back in a place where he can perform.

“I thought the two strikers, Bakayoko really did a shift for the team, as did Zak Rudden for 90 minutes.

“But the introduction of Zach Robinson gave us a wee lift.

“Now he’s back in the team, it’s up to him to take the initiative and, hopefully, the goals will come.”