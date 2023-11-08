Road Test: Clever Mazda MX-30 R-EV uses petrol engine to extend electric range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road Test: Clever Mazda MX-30 R-EV uses petrol engine to extend electric range

Mazda's little electric crossover has been given a range extender, which uses a tiny petrol engine to generate electricity.

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV.
The Mazda MX-30 R-EV uses a small petrol engine to boost range. Image: Mazda.
By Jack McKeown

Mazda’s MX-30 is a good-looking little electric crossover that’s terrific to drive, one of the very few electric cars that feels light and agile.

That’s largely because – at 35.5kWh – its battery is around half the size and weight of that found in most electric cars.

As such, range is a paltry 124 miles, and on a winter’s night in Scotland with the heater and lights on you’d be lucky to cover 80 miles in it.

This is the reason you hardly ever see an MX-30 on the road.

But that might be about to change.

A red MX-30 R-EV, pictured on a hill with a valley in the background, is a good-looking little crossover.
The MX-30 R-EV is a good-looking little crossover. Image: Mazda.

Mazda is introducing a new version of the MX-30 that uses a small petrol engine to give the car a much greater range.

The tiny 830cc engine never actually drives the car. Instead it acts as a generator, topping up the battery when power is getting low.

Range anxiety solved by Mazda with new MX-30 R-EV

Instead of being able to cover 124 miles, this version can go as far as 400 miles on a full battery and a full tank of fuel, completely solving range anxiety.

Mazda have given this new model the somewhat unwieldy title of the MX-30 R-EV.

I headed to Wales to be among the first Scottish journalists to try the new car.

At 17.5kWh, the battery is even smaller than in the fully electric version.

But that shouldn’t matter, as the petrol engine rides to the rescue when range dwindles.

A front shot of the MX-30 R-EV while driving.
The MX-30 R-EV is good to drive and has an excellent range. Image: Mazda.

According to Mazda, the MX-30 R-EV will do just over 50 miles on fully electric power.

This chimes with my experience. It was a good hour after I set off before I heard the low rumble of the petrol engine flaring into life.

Left to its own devices, the petrol engine will kick in once the battery drops to 43%, to ensure plenty of power for longer journeys.

You can switch it to EV mode, however, which keeps the petrol engine inactive until the battery is almost fully depleted.

This is useful when you know your journey can be completed on battery power and you’ll be able to plug in.

There's a smart interior. Image: Mazda.
There’s a smart interior. Image: Mazda.

It’s a good-looking car, with a cute yet punchy appearance.

Mazda have resurrected the rear-hinged doors that worked to good effect on its iconic RX-8 sports car (it also uses a Wankel rotary engine, as the RX-8 did).

MX-30 R-EV is a dynamic drive

These open the opposite way to normal rear doors and are given the somewhat troubling title of ‘suicide doors’. In any case, they look rather good.

The MX-30 doesn’t have much room in the back, however, so it’s a car best suited to couples or families with younger children.

I really liked the MX-30 R-EV’s driving dynamics.

It still feels lightweight and nimble, with none of the heavy braking or wallowy cornering that many EVs have.

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV can cover 50 miles on battery power. Image: Mazda.

The petrol engine can be a little intrusive when it kicks in but the idea is that you’ll do virtually all of your daily driving on battery power and the petrol unit will only be needed on long trips.

The MX-30 is fairly affordable, with prices starting from £31,250 for entry-level cars, or from about £300 a month for a lease deal.

Even the most basic versions get a 7.0in touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and a reversing camera.

Exclusive Line (info in the facts box is for this model) costs another £1,900 and adds front parking sensors, electric seats and a fancier interior.

Top-spec Makoto models cost £36,000 and come with a heated steering wheel, sunroof and Bose stereo.

Space in the back is tight. Image: Mazda.
Space in the back is tight. Image: Mazda.

It’s amazing what a difference a relatively small change can make to a car’s fortunes. The fully electric MX-30 is a lot of fun to drive but has such a poor range that it makes little sense for anyone who doesn’t live in a large city.

By adding a range-extender, Mazda have retained all of the best points of the MX-30 but opened ownership up to a much wider range of buyers.

I expect it will do well.

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV impressed our motoring writer. Image: Mazda.

Facts:

Price: £33,150

0-62mph: 9.1 seconds

Top speed: 87mph

Economy: 282.5mpg

CO2 emissions: 21g/km

