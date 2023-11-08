Glider pilot ‘escapes serious injury’ after crash near Kinross

A man is thought to have escaped serious injury after the glider he was flying crashed into a hill near Kinross.

Multiple emergency services, including a mountain rescue team and an air ambulance, were called to Bishop Hill near Kinnesswood just before 2pm on Tuesday.

The privately owned aircraft had taken off from the Scottish Gliding Centre at Portmoak airfield near Scotlandwell a short time earlier.

A man was airlifted to hospital after police and mountain rescue crews launched a major rescue.

An investigation is now under way to determine the cause of the crash.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Gliding Centre told The Courier: “The pilot, who is a club member, was taken to hospital as a precaution but is understood not to have serious injuries.

“The incident is currently under investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Branch of the Department for Transport.

“Our club is co-operating fully with these bodies.

“At the present time, there is no indication as to the cause of the accident.”