Glider pilot ‘escapes serious injury’ after crash near Kinross

A major rescue operation was launched at Bishop Hill on Tuesday.

By Neil Henderson & Lindsey Hamilton
The glider crashed onto Bishop Hill near Kinross.
The glider crashed on Bishop Hill near Kinross. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL services

A man is thought to have escaped serious injury after the glider he was flying crashed into a hill near Kinross.

Multiple emergency services, including a mountain rescue team and an air ambulance, were called to Bishop Hill near Kinnesswood just before 2pm on Tuesday.

The privately owned aircraft had taken off from the Scottish Gliding Centre at Portmoak airfield near Scotlandwell a short time earlier.

The crashed glider on Bishop Hill.
The crashed glider on Bishop Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL services

A man was airlifted to hospital after police and mountain rescue crews launched a major rescue.

An investigation is now under way to determine the cause of the crash.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Gliding Centre told The Courier: “The pilot, who is a club member, was taken to hospital as a precaution but is understood not to have serious injuries.

The air ambulance at Bishop Hill following the glider crash.
The air ambulance at Bishop Hill. Image: David Wardle

A mountain rescue team on Bishop Hill.

“The incident is currently under investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Branch of the Department for Transport.

“Our club is co-operating fully with these bodies.

“At the present time, there is no indication as to the cause of the accident.”

