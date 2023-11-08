Arbroath restaurant boss ‘buzzing’ to feature in BBC TV series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath restaurant boss ‘buzzing’ to feature in BBC TV series

Andreou’s Bistro will star in BBC Scotland's Eat the Town.

By James Simpson
Andrew McDonald, owner of Andreou's in Arbroath.
Andrew McDonald, owner of Andreou's. Image: Paul Reid

An Arbroath restaurant owner says he is “buzzing” after his restaurant was chosen to feature in a BBC TV series.

Andreou’s Bistro will appear in BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town,  which will shine a spotlight on everything Arbroath has to offer.

Presenters Darren Dowling, known as Dazza, and Natalie Erskine will be dining in the High Street venue later this month.

Restaurant owner Andrew McDonald says since revealing the plans for filming on November 27, he has been inundated with requests from diners who want to be part of it – and expects to have a sell-out.

Excitement as Andreou’s Bistro to star in Eat the Town

The former Arbroath Academy pupil said: “It’s created a buzz that Arbroath will feature in an episode of Eat The Town.

“We were contacted at the start of last week about appearing.

“I’m delighted for the restaurant that we’re going to be a part of the filming.

“Not only that, it’s great that they’ll be exploring Arbroath during the episode.

The venue is expected to be packed during filming.

“I’m all for the town getting national coverage.

“We’re opening the restaurant specially on the day and a full menu will be running.

“Given there will be a film crew there, we’re looking to accommodate around 40 diners.

“As soon as we told people the news, my inbox was inundated with folk messaging – we’re expecting a sell-out.”

Andreou’s Bistro staff are getting ready to appear on the BBC show.

It is not known which other businesses or locations will feature in the show, which previously visited Forfar.

Andrew, who also runs Andreou’s in Dundee, added: “The staff are all excited.

“There might be a few people a wee bit nervous about appearing on camera.

“After watching an episode of Eat The Town which featured Fraserburgh, we’re looking forward to what’s in store for us.”

Arbroath Eat the Town episode to air in early 2024

Conor Reilly, Eat the Town’s producer and director, said: “Dazza and Natalie’s natural and quick-witted banter of their travels delighted audiences the first time round and so we’re letting them loose on six new locations across Scotland.

“Arbroath is in their sights this time round because it’s the home of the smokie and we know it offers a lot of interesting facts for Dazza and Natalie to discover.

“Audiences will be able to tune in and find out what they think early next year when the series broadcasts on BBC Scotland and lands on BBC iPlayer.”

Conversation