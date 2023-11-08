Arbroath restaurant boss ‘buzzing’ to feature in BBC TV series

An Arbroath restaurant owner says he is “buzzing” after his restaurant was chosen to feature in a BBC TV series.

Andreou’s Bistro will appear in BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town, which will shine a spotlight on everything Arbroath has to offer.

Presenters Darren Dowling, known as Dazza, and Natalie Erskine will be dining in the High Street venue later this month.

Restaurant owner Andrew McDonald says since revealing the plans for filming on November 27, he has been inundated with requests from diners who want to be part of it – and expects to have a sell-out.

Excitement as Andreou’s Bistro to star in Eat the Town

The former Arbroath Academy pupil said: “It’s created a buzz that Arbroath will feature in an episode of Eat The Town.

“We were contacted at the start of last week about appearing.

“I’m delighted for the restaurant that we’re going to be a part of the filming.

“Not only that, it’s great that they’ll be exploring Arbroath during the episode.

“I’m all for the town getting national coverage.

“We’re opening the restaurant specially on the day and a full menu will be running.

“Given there will be a film crew there, we’re looking to accommodate around 40 diners.

“As soon as we told people the news, my inbox was inundated with folk messaging – we’re expecting a sell-out.”

It is not known which other businesses or locations will feature in the show, which previously visited Forfar.

Andrew, who also runs Andreou’s in Dundee, added: “The staff are all excited.

“There might be a few people a wee bit nervous about appearing on camera.

“After watching an episode of Eat The Town which featured Fraserburgh, we’re looking forward to what’s in store for us.”

Arbroath Eat the Town episode to air in early 2024

Conor Reilly, Eat the Town’s producer and director, said: “Dazza and Natalie’s natural and quick-witted banter of their travels delighted audiences the first time round and so we’re letting them loose on six new locations across Scotland.

“Arbroath is in their sights this time round because it’s the home of the smokie and we know it offers a lot of interesting facts for Dazza and Natalie to discover.

“Audiences will be able to tune in and find out what they think early next year when the series broadcasts on BBC Scotland and lands on BBC iPlayer.”