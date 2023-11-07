Emergency operation after glider crashes into Perthshire hill

A big emergency operation has begun after a glider crashed into a hillside in Perth and Kinross.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm.

An eyewitness reported seeing the glider – from the Scottish Gliding Centre at Portmoak Airfield in Scotlandwell – colliding into the side of Bishop Hill near Kinnesswood.

He said: “You can see the glider crashed on the hillside. It’s quite high up.

“I have seen several emergency vehicles racing to the scene but I think they are finding it hard to access the glider because of where it has crashed.

“It looks like they are trying to find another route to where the glider has crashed.”

Emergency vehicles raced to the scene

Another eyewitness also reported emergency and mountain rescue vehicles heading to the scene.

A helicopter was deployed as part of the emergency effort.

He said: “I’ve seen four police vehicles in the area.

“There were a couple of gliders flying about the area. There’s been a lot of activity up on the hill.”

Another witness added: “I saw the wreck but kept my distance as a doctor was going up there.

“There are loads of rescuers. It looks like the glider is badly damaged.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Gliding Centre confirmed a glider has crashed but said there is no further information.

Police Scotland has been contacted.

MORE FOLLOWS