Emergency operation after glider crashes into Perthshire hill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Emergency operation after glider crashes into Perthshire hill

Several emergency vehicles are on the scene.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Kieran Webster
Emergency services at Bishop Terrace, Kinnesswood
Emergency services at Bishop Terrace, Kinnesswood. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A big emergency operation has begun after a glider crashed into a hillside in Perth and Kinross.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm.

An eyewitness reported seeing the glider – from the Scottish Gliding Centre at Portmoak Airfield in Scotlandwell – colliding into the side of Bishop Hill near Kinnesswood.

The glider crashed into the side of Bishop Hill, near Kinnesswood.
The glider crashed into the side of Bishop Hill, near Kinnesswood. Image: Supplied

He said: “You can see the glider crashed on the hillside. It’s quite high up.

“I have seen several emergency vehicles racing to the scene but I think they are finding it hard to access the glider because of where it has crashed.

“It looks like they are trying to find another route to where the glider has crashed.”

Emergency vehicles raced to the scene

Another eyewitness also reported emergency and mountain rescue vehicles heading to the scene.

A helicopter was deployed as part of the emergency effort.

Emergency helicopter near Bishop's Hill after
A helicopter was deployed as part of the emergency effort. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

He said: “I’ve seen four police vehicles in the area.

“There were a couple of gliders flying about the area. There’s been a lot of activity up on the hill.”

Another witness added: “I saw the wreck but kept my distance as a doctor was going up there.

“There are loads of rescuers. It looks like the glider is badly damaged.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Gliding Centre confirmed a glider has crashed but said there is no further information.

Police Scotland has been contacted.

MORE FOLLOWS

More from Perth & Kinross

Newlyweds - Claire and Alasdair Macdonald with the Northern Lights.
Photographer reveals secrets of stunning shot of Northern Lights at Perthshire wedding
Tom Lewin paragliding in the air in the Swiss Alps.
Watch as Perthshire piper plays the pipes while paragliding in the Swiss Alps
From left to right: Malts and Spirits and The Rose House on St John Street in Perth.
Perth street buoyed by opening of floral café and premium spirits shop
St John Street, Perth, with a number of To Let signs outside empty premises.
'Ugly' To Let signs stripped from empty shops around £27M Perth Museum
County Place, Perth.
Hunt for two suspects after man, 36, assaulted in Perth city centre
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Threats Picture shows; Kieran Carvill. Glasgow. Supplied by Facebook Date; 06/11/2023
Celtic fan threatened Perth shopkeeper en route to Ross County game and said: ‘We…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. admitted multiple sex assaults on woman at Salvation Army outlet, South Street, where he was working as a cleaner Picture shows; Gordon Anderson. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 06/11/2023
Cleaner, 70, admits sexually assaulting woman at Perth Salvation Army church
Alex Little.
Fife funeral director spared jail after ‘opportunistic’ sex attack on woman in her Methil home
Dunkeld House Hotel.
£392-a-night luxury Perthshire hotel rating drops to 2* due to 'unfriendly' staff
Police closure of Stirling Road, near the junction of Mill Lade, Milnathort, on September 6 2023.
Man, 33, in hospital after alleged stabbing on Milnathort street

Conversation