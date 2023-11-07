Ollie Denham bags unlikely brace as Dundee United claim Reserve League Cup triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ollie Denham bags unlikely brace as Dundee United claim Reserve League Cup triumph

Denham was in fine form at Falkirk.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United defender Ollie Denham looks ahead to the visit of Partick Thistle
Ollie Denham has endured a frustrating few months. Image: SNS

Dundee United defender Ollie Denham struck an unlikely brace as the Tangerines’ B side claimed a 4-2 victory over their Falkirk counterparts on Tuesday afternoon.

United opened the scoring at the Falkirk Stadium when Adam Carnwath’s deflected drive from the edge of the box crept past Sam Long.

Denham, 21, doubled the visitors’ lead with a towering header before finding the net with a spectacular drive from distance.

Ola Lawal’s second-half free-kick reduced arrears. 

United kid Zeke Cameron and Falkirk’s Scott Honeyman exchanged late strikes to complete the scoring.

It was a rare opportunity for Wales U21 international Denham to shine, having struggled to break into Jim Goodwin’s watertight United side in recent months.

On loan from Cardiff City, Denham not played a competitive senior minute since enduring a difficult evening in the Tangerines’ 2-1 Viaplay Cup defeat against Partick Thistle in July, with Ross Graham also ahead of him in the pecking order.

The win for United — who also fielded the likes of Rory MacLeod, Jack Newman and Owen Stirton — moves them into second spot in SPFL Reserve League Cup Group 2, one point behind city rivals Dundee.

More from Dundee United

Miller Thomson celebrates one of his three goals in Montrose colours
How Miller Thomson is making mark at Montrose as Dundee United prospect hails Tannadice…
Cameron, left, and Newman are both in the Scotland U21 group
Dundee and Dundee United starlets named in Scotland U21 squad — but Dens Park…
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United directors were in tears when Rangers tried to steal Jim McLean
Dundee United battled back to draw against Inverness at the weekend. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United left door open for Raith Rovers - now they can…
Ryan Gauld expresses his anger at referee Tim Ford
Watch as ex-Dundee United ace Ryan Gauld fumes after bizarre collision that mirrored Dundee…
Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form
Jim Goodwin spotlights 'real success story' of Dundee United's Championship charge
Craig Conway played under Craig Levein at Dundee United before capping off his career with a cup double at St Johnstone. Images: SNS
St Johnstone double winner Craig Conway backs old mentor Craig Levein to replicate Dundee…
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Kevin Holt laughs off Louis Moult goal battle as prolific Dundee United defender hails…
Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines make history amid Tannadice frustration
Ex Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson: Dundee United WILL win the Championship — but Inverness were 'scintillating'

Conversation