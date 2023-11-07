Ollie Denham bags unlikely brace as Dundee United claim Reserve League Cup triumph

Dundee United defender Ollie Denham struck an unlikely brace as the Tangerines’ B side claimed a 4-2 victory over their Falkirk counterparts on Tuesday afternoon.

United opened the scoring at the Falkirk Stadium when Adam Carnwath’s deflected drive from the edge of the box crept past Sam Long.

Denham, 21, doubled the visitors’ lead with a towering header before finding the net with a spectacular drive from distance.

Ola Lawal’s second-half free-kick reduced arrears.

United kid Zeke Cameron and Falkirk’s Scott Honeyman exchanged late strikes to complete the scoring.

🦁 Zeke Cameron on target for #DUFC B in the second period as the Terrors record their first @cinchUK Reserve League Cup victory of the 2023/24 campaign pic.twitter.com/5HRfFJodWX — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) November 7, 2023

It was a rare opportunity for Wales U21 international Denham to shine, having struggled to break into Jim Goodwin’s watertight United side in recent months.

On loan from Cardiff City, Denham not played a competitive senior minute since enduring a difficult evening in the Tangerines’ 2-1 Viaplay Cup defeat against Partick Thistle in July, with Ross Graham also ahead of him in the pecking order.

The win for United — who also fielded the likes of Rory MacLeod, Jack Newman and Owen Stirton — moves them into second spot in SPFL Reserve League Cup Group 2, one point behind city rivals Dundee.