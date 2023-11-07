Photographer reveals secrets of stunning shot of Northern Lights at Perthshire wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photographer reveals secrets of stunning shot of Northern Lights at Perthshire wedding

The Aurora Borealis appeared for a once-in-a-lifetime picture of Claire and Alasdair Macdonald.

By Neil Henderson
Newlyweds - Claire and Alasdair Macdonald with the Northern Lights.
Iain Struthers took this incredible shot of newlyweds Claire and Alasdair Macdonald in front of the Northern Lights. Image: Iain Struthers Photography

Newlyweds in Perth have a wedding photo like no other after the Northern Lights gatecrashed their big day.

Bride and groom Claire and Alasdair Macdonald were tying the knot at Abercairny, near Crieff, on Sunday when the chance of a lifetime presented itself.

And it was down to the quick thinking of wedding photographer Iain Struthers, who had been alerted to the heavenly lights show taking place outside.

Persuading the couple to step away from family and friends paid dividends, resulting in the shot of a lifetime for both the couple and the photographer.

Northern Lights spectacular for newlyweds

Wedding photography expert Iain, who owns Iain Struthers Photography, told The Courier that it needed a large slice of luck and to be in the right place at the right time.

Bride and groom - Claire and Alasdair Macdonald.
Bride and groom – Claire and Alasdair Macdonald. Image: Iain Struthers Photography

Iain, from Aberfeldy, said: “I had a friend that text me to say there was a good chance of capturing the Northern Lights, but I was covering Claire and Alasdair’s wedding.

“It was around 7.15pm so I popped outside to see if it was a good night to spot the lights and it was – you could make them out with the naked eye.

“I realised it could make for a unique photo opportunity so asked the couple if they would step outside for a few minutes.

“Abercairny is a stunning venue anyway and staff kindly turned off the outside lights to reduce the light pollution.

Iain Struthers' uncropped full image capturing the couple and with the Northern Lights
Iain Struthers’ uncropped full image capturing the couple with the Northern Lights. Image: Iain Struthers Photography

“Then I messed around for 10 or 15 minutes trying to set up the best way to capture the shot.

“It was quite a complex process as it requires the couple to remain absolutely still – the camera shutter is open for about a second.

“I used a flash to backlight them which would help dispel any slight movement and that quickly managed to take three or four shots.

Aurora Borealis photo a ‘wedding picture like no other’

“I really wasn’t too sure at first if it had worked but later when I saw the result I was amazed.

Newlyweds Claire and Alasdair Macdonald with their wedding party at Abercairny Estate
Newlyweds Claire and Alasdair Macdonald with their wedding party at Abercairny Estate. Image: Iain Struthers Photography

“There really is a lot of luck involved but it worked out and thankfully it’s given a lovely couple a wedding picture like no other.”

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, is an interaction of the solar wind and the Earth’s magnetic field.

It is a phenomenon that lights up the sky in Scotland several times each year, particularly in the north.

The assignment was for Iain’s 49th professional wedding shoot of 2023 – and the unique image makes it one of his most memorable.

Happy couple amazed by ‘unique’ photo

And the happy couple, who live in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, were certainly impressed with the results.

“Iain asked us if we were up for trying to capture the Northern Lights and we thought, ‘why not?'” said Claire, 33.

“We’d seen them before on a trip to Iceland but to witness them on the day of our wedding was something special.”

Alasdair, 33, added: “Iain had been fantastic with us all day and so professional – then he produces something out of a moment like that!

“It’s a brilliant and unique photograph and the perfect way to capture our perfect day.”

Conversation