Readers’ best pictures as Northern Lights put on amazing Bonfire Night display across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Readers’ best pictures as Northern Lights put on amazing Bonfire Night display across Tayside and Fife

The Aurora Borealis was visible across the region on Bonfire Night.

Fireworks and the northern lights at Clatto Park
Northern Lights and fireworks at Clatto Country Park in Dundee. Image: Danny Cruickshank
By Kieran Webster

The Northern Lights put on an amazing display across Tayside and Fife on Bonfire Night.

Locals lucky enough to capture a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis have been sharing their pictures with The Courier.

Every so often the phenomenon appears – particularly in the northern parts of Scotland.

Lancaster University provides Northern Lights updates on social media – so you will never miss them when they appear.

Here are some of the best pictures from across Tayside and Fife.

A red streak of the Northern Lights near Forfar
A red streak across the sky in Forfar. Image: Scott Glashan
The lights on show in Cupar.
The lights on show in Cupar. Image: Zoe Barrie
Magda Kozberg captured the lights in Arbroath
Magda Lozberg captured the lights in Arbroath. Image: Magda Kozberg
The northern lights in Leuchars
Alison Rae captured a stunning picture in Leuchars. Image: Alison Rae
An array of colour in Forfar.
An array of colours in Forfar. Image: Scott Glashan
Paula MacDonald captured a green haze across the evening sky in Forfar. Image: Paula McDonald
The lights peaking through the clouds in Arbroath.
The lights were spotted through the clouds in Arbroath. Image: Kelly Jones
The northern lights by Craigo in Angus
Derek Hatton with a stunning snap from Craigo in Angus. Image: Derek Hatton
The lights at Hill of Garvock.
The Aurora Borealis at Hill of Garvock, close to the Angus and Aberdeenshire border. Image: Melissa Pattison
More snaps from Forfar.
Forfar proved to be a good spot for the Northern Lights. Image: Linda Smith

More from Dundee

Police were out in force in Kirkton during Bonfire Night.
Dundee police vans damaged with bricks on Bonfire Night
Andi Lothian sitting with a commissioned photograph of John Lennon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundonian who coined ‘Beatlemania’ says Now and Then is ‘perfect finale’
A large police presence in Kirkton for Bonfire Night.
Heavy police presence in Dundee's Kirkton for Bonfire Night
The Bayview, Dundee, which has announced a reopening date
Dundee bar and restaurant The Bayview announces reopening date
Professors at Abertay are collaborating with Western Sydney University to analyse extent of match fixing across the globe. Their research hopes to uncover which governing bodies are performing most effectively in investigating match fixing in their sports. It will also examine emerging trends and tactics used by criminals to target players at all levels.
Abertay University teams up with international researchers to investigate sport corruption
Sloan racially abused worker in Home Choice.
Prison has 'done no good' for ranting racist shoplifter, Dundee court told
Stan Urban performing.
Stan Urban exclusive: The Voice sensation from Dundee on stunning TV moment and life…
Dura Street, Dundee
Probe as man found unresponsive near Dundee supermarket
The match was paused due to flares being lit
Investigation launched after alleged sexual assault on 13-year-old at Dens Park
Stan Urban on The Voice. Image: ITV.
Dundee piano wizard out to impress judges on The Voice

Conversation