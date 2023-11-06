Dundee Readers’ best pictures as Northern Lights put on amazing Bonfire Night display across Tayside and Fife The Aurora Borealis was visible across the region on Bonfire Night. Northern Lights and fireworks at Clatto Country Park in Dundee. Image: Danny Cruickshank By Kieran Webster November 6 2023, 9.56am Share Readers’ best pictures as Northern Lights put on amazing Bonfire Night display across Tayside and Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4804371/northern-lights-tayside-fife-bonfire-night/ Copy Link 0 comment The Northern Lights put on an amazing display across Tayside and Fife on Bonfire Night. Locals lucky enough to capture a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis have been sharing their pictures with The Courier. Every so often the phenomenon appears – particularly in the northern parts of Scotland. Lancaster University provides Northern Lights updates on social media – so you will never miss them when they appear. Here are some of the best pictures from across Tayside and Fife. A red streak across the sky in Forfar. Image: Scott Glashan The lights on show in Cupar. Image: Zoe Barrie Magda Lozberg captured the lights in Arbroath. Image: Magda Kozberg Alison Rae captured a stunning picture in Leuchars. Image: Alison Rae An array of colours in Forfar. Image: Scott Glashan Paula MacDonald captured a green haze across the evening sky in Forfar. Image: Paula McDonald The lights were spotted through the clouds in Arbroath. Image: Kelly Jones Derek Hatton with a stunning snap from Craigo in Angus. Image: Derek Hatton The Aurora Borealis at Hill of Garvock, close to the Angus and Aberdeenshire border. Image: Melissa Pattison Forfar proved to be a good spot for the Northern Lights. Image: Linda Smith
