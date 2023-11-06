Readers’ best pictures as Northern Lights put on amazing Bonfire Night display across Tayside and Fife

The Northern Lights put on an amazing display across Tayside and Fife on Bonfire Night.

Locals lucky enough to capture a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis have been sharing their pictures with The Courier.

Every so often the phenomenon appears – particularly in the northern parts of Scotland.

Lancaster University provides Northern Lights updates on social media – so you will never miss them when they appear.

Here are some of the best pictures from across Tayside and Fife.