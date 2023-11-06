Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man at house in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man at house in Dundee

By James Simpson
Police on St Giles Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police on St Giles Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at a house in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to St Giles Place in St Mary’s on Sunday morning.

Police remained at the scene throughout the day with an officer standing guard outside the property.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Police have not confirmed the age of the man who died.

Resident’s shock at sudden death in St Mary’s

One man who lives nearby said he became aware of the emergency services being on the street at 8.30am.

The resident, who did not want to be named, said: “There were four police units and an ambulance.

“The street is generally very quiet so it was a bit surprising to see what was going on.

“Officers were here throughout the day and CID were in attendance.

“The police were outside the house well into the evening as well.

“I’m so sorry to hear someone has died and my thoughts are with that person’s family.”

St Giles Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15am on Sunday, police were called to a property in the St Giles Place area of Dundee, following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries, which are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

