Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man at house in Dundee

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at a house in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to St Giles Place in St Mary’s on Sunday morning.

Police remained at the scene throughout the day with an officer standing guard outside the property.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Police have not confirmed the age of the man who died.

Resident’s shock at sudden death in St Mary’s

One man who lives nearby said he became aware of the emergency services being on the street at 8.30am.

The resident, who did not want to be named, said: “There were four police units and an ambulance.

“The street is generally very quiet so it was a bit surprising to see what was going on.

“Officers were here throughout the day and CID were in attendance.

“The police were outside the house well into the evening as well.

“I’m so sorry to hear someone has died and my thoughts are with that person’s family.”

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15am on Sunday, police were called to a property in the St Giles Place area of Dundee, following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries, which are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”