Fife Pictures as thousands enjoy spectacular Buckhaven firework display The cracking waterfront display was popular with crowds. Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks display was a huge success. By Claire Warrender November 6 2023, 10.39am Share Pictures as thousands enjoy spectacular Buckhaven firework display Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4804465/buckhaven-bonfire-2/ Copy Link 0 comment Around 6,000 people enjoyed a spectacular Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks display on Sunday – just weeks after the event was almost cancelled. Volunteers announced at the end of September that this year’s bonfire would not go ahead due to a lack of funds. But the community dug deep and raised £7,000 in 24 hours to ensure youngsters didn’t miss out. Crowds flocked to the seafront on Sunday night to watch the cracking display and enjoy a funfair. Photographer David Wardle was there to capture some of the fun. Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks display was a busy event. Enjoying the teacups. The community council put on a cracking display. Some of the volunteers who organised the event enjoying the night. This wee one is getting a good view of proceedings. Families had a fun night out at the bonfire. Making patterns with sparklers. Happy people enjoying Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks display. All muffled up against the cold. People of all ages enjoyed the display. A little girl shows off her sparkler skills. Buckhaven bonfire was huge. Friends enjoying the evening. Family fun. Happy volunteers.
Conversation