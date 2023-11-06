Pictures as thousands enjoy spectacular Buckhaven firework display

Around 6,000 people enjoyed a spectacular Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks display on Sunday – just weeks after the event was almost cancelled.

Volunteers announced at the end of September that this year’s bonfire would not go ahead due to a lack of funds.

But the community dug deep and raised £7,000 in 24 hours to ensure youngsters didn’t miss out.

Crowds flocked to the seafront on Sunday night to watch the cracking display and enjoy a funfair.

Photographer David Wardle was there to capture some of the fun.