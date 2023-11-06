Ignite your digital success! Join our December workshop and networking event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uncategorised

Ignite your digital success! Join our December workshop and networking event

Dive into the future of audience engagement, expand your digital reach, and network with our editorial team at our exclusive December event. 

By The Courier Team
DC Thomson corporate membership workshops

Are you ready to take your digital presence to the next level?

As a valued Courier Business Newsletter subscriber, we have a special invitation for you.

Get ready to dive into the future of audience engagement, boost your business by expanding your digital reach, and network with our editorial team at this exclusive December event.

Unleash Your Digital Potential

📅 Date: Thursday, 7th December

🕓 Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, 2 Albert Square, Dundee

What Awaits You:

Sources of Audience Masterclass: Do you want to discover how to conquer organic digital marketing? Join us for an eye-opening masterclass led by Leisa Millar, DC Thomson’s head of audience development.

With over 15 years of experience, she’s the authority on SEO, newsletters, social media, and podcasts.

Discover the secrets to turbocharging your audience and generating lucrative business leads. Don’t miss out on Leisa’s insights, gained from developing digital audiences for giants like Microsoft.

Networking: After the masterclass, it’s time to mingle and connect with our senior editorial team and local business leaders. Share ideas, seek advice, and establish meaningful connections that can drive your business to new heights.

What Others Are Saying:

✨ “Hugely informative. Transformed how we structure content.”
✨ “Incredibly helpful and adaptable. Perfect pace.”
✨ “Thoroughly enjoyed. Took away valuable insights.”

Unlock Corporate Membership Perks: Did we mention our new Corporate Membership Programme?

When you purchase multiple subscriptions, you can enjoy discounts of up to 45% on our news titles. That’s not all – you’ll also receive invitations to more training and networking events like this one.

Dundee-born actor Brian Cox in conversation with Courier editor David Clegg.
The Courier Presents: An Evening With Brian Cox – a subscriber-only event.

Other recent subscriber events have included ‘An Evening with Brian Cox’ in which the Dundee-born and raised actor was interviewed by Courier editor David Clegg at the even held at our Dundee Meadowside HQ.

Double the Impact: You’re welcome to bring a colleague along to share this experience.

Click the link to secure your spot: 🔗 REGISTER FOR OUR DECEMBER EVENT

We can’t wait to welcome you on December 7th!

