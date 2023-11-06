For sale: Perthshire bungalow just yards from bank of Loch Tay

A Perthshire bungalow just yards from the banks of Loch Tay has gone up for sale.

Invertay is located at Fearnan, on the north side of the loch – to the west of Kenmore.

The two-bedroom property has amazing views over Loch Tay and the surrounding countryside.

Although in need of some modernisation, the house has plenty of potential as a family home, a second home or even a holiday let, pending the right permissions.

The property has a spacious sitting room with views of the loch and an open fireplace.

The next-door snug or study – which is not pictured – is a cosy space ideal for working from home.

Next to that is a dining room, which could also become a third bedroom, while both the master and second bedrooms come with en-suite bathrooms.

A separate WC can be accessed from the hallway.

The house is completed by a kitchen with an adjacent utility room and direct access to a garage with storage space.

The sloped garden boasts an expansive lawn surrounded by trees and shrubs, which offers the perfect place to soak up the Loch Tay setting, and there is ample room for parking.

Invertay is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £395,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an idyllic Aberfeldy cottage on the banks of the River Tay is on the market for offers over £400,000.

And in Kinross-shire, a house boasting stunning views over Loch Leven is also up for sale.