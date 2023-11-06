For sale: Perthshire bungalow just yards from bank of Loch Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Perthshire bungalow just yards from bank of Loch Tay

The two-bedroom property has potential as a family home, second home or holiday let.

By Chloe Burrell
Invertay in Fearnan is a stone's throw from Loch Tay. Image: Galbraith
Invertay in Fearnan is a stone's throw from Loch Tay. Image: Galbraith

A Perthshire bungalow just yards from the banks of Loch Tay has gone up for sale.

Invertay is located at Fearnan, on the north side of the loch – to the west of Kenmore.

The two-bedroom property has amazing views over Loch Tay and the surrounding countryside.

Although in need of some modernisation, the house has plenty of potential as a family home, a second home or even a holiday let, pending the right permissions.

The Fearnan bungalow is on the banks of Loch Tay.
The bungalow is in a prime Perthshire location. Image: Galbraith

The property has a spacious sitting room with views of the loch and an open fireplace.

The next-door snug or study – which is not pictured – is a cosy space ideal for working from home.

Next to that is a dining room, which could also become a third bedroom, while both the master and second bedrooms come with en-suite bathrooms.

The living room has beautiful views. Image: Galbraith
The dining room of the Fearnan property can also be used as a third bedroom.
The dining room. Image: Galbraith
The kitchen is spacious at the Fearnan bungalow.
The kitchen may need some modernisation. Image: Galbraith
The main bedroom of the Fearnan home.
The spacious master bedroom with great views over Loch Tay. Image: Galbraith
Each bedroom in the Fearnan home has an en-suite bathroom.
Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Galbraith
The second bedroom in the Fearnan home.
The second bedroom. Image: Galbraith

A separate WC can be accessed from the hallway.

The house is completed by a kitchen with an adjacent utility room and direct access to a garage with storage space.

The sloped garden boasts an expansive lawn surrounded by trees and shrubs, which offers the perfect place to soak up the Loch Tay setting, and there is ample room for parking.

The driveway to the house. Image: Galbraith
Invertay comes with large, sloped gardens. Image: Galbraith
The well-maintained garden of the home in Fearnan.
The lawned garden. Image: Galbraith
The property in Fearnan which has a beautiful garden.
The bungalow sits on a large plot. Image: Galbraith
Fearnan has a stunning setting next to Loch Tay. Image: Galbraith
The village sits on the north shore of the loch. Image: Galbraith

Invertay is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £395,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an idyllic Aberfeldy cottage on the banks of the River Tay is on the market for offers over £400,000.

And in Kinross-shire, a house boasting stunning views over Loch Leven is also up for sale.

