Dundee man’s McDonald’s trip costs him dear during night of crime

A learner driver took his friend’s car to McDonald’s while drunk and uninsured after a girl told him she was hungry, a court heard.

Conor Nelson, 23, had never come to the attention of the police or courts before committing a number of driving offences in August this year.

Nelson admitted stealing a bag containing alcohol from a woman’s house before driving two different cars which did not belong to him.

His not guilty pleas to stealing the cars were accepted by the procurator fiscal, when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Dundee man’s drink-drive trip to McDonald’s

Depute fiscal Larissa Milligan told the court: “The accused and the witness met in Pout nightclub, before returning to her home.

“She retired upstairs, leaving the accused in the living room.

“At around 4.30am he was captured on a Ring doorbell system leaving her property, in possession of a bag containing alcohol.

“Friends of the accused were in Dundee having drinks.

“He left in the witness’s vehicle.

“A female friend indicated she wanted to go to McDonald’s for something to eat.

“He takes another friend’s car.

“At around 5.30am, two other witnesses are at home when they hear a loud bang.

“They saw a vehicle had crashed through a barrier.

“Police attended and the accused was traced and when asked to identify the driver of the car, he did.

“He provided a roadside test which produced a ‘fail’.”

‘Lost weekend’

Because the airbags had been deployed in the crash, Nelson was taken to Ninewells and then to Bell Street police headquarters.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty, in mitigation for Nelson, said: “He is a genuine first offender, this was out of character.

“I wouldn’t say it was so much as a ‘lost weekend’ but it certainly is something he wants to put behind him.

“He is 23, currently working on a probationary period at a local maintenance firm.

“He has never been in trouble before.

“He has apologised and cooperated fully with the police.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley fined Nelson, of Deveron Terrace, £1,005 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

He had admitted driving carelessly, with excess alcohol (27mics/ 22) and without insurance or learner driver plates on August 11 this year.

He further admitted stealing a bag containing alcohol on the same date.

