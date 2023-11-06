Dundee man’s McDonald’s trip costs him dear during night of crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee man’s McDonald’s trip costs him dear during night of crime

Conor Nelson took someone's car - his second that night - when a friend asked to get fast food.

By Paul Malik
A McDonald's meal.
Nelson took a car while over the limit to help out a hungry friend. Image: Shutterstock.

A learner driver took his friend’s car to McDonald’s while drunk and uninsured after a girl told him she was hungry, a court heard.

Conor Nelson, 23, had never come to the attention of the police or courts before committing a number of driving offences in August this year.

Nelson admitted stealing a bag containing alcohol from a woman’s house before driving two different cars which did not belong to him.

His not guilty pleas to stealing the cars were accepted by the procurator fiscal, when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Dundee man’s drink-drive trip to McDonald’s

Depute fiscal Larissa Milligan told the court: “The accused and the witness met in Pout nightclub, before returning to her home.

“She retired upstairs, leaving the accused in the living room.

“At around 4.30am he was captured on a Ring doorbell system leaving her property, in possession of a bag containing alcohol.

“Friends of the accused were in Dundee having drinks.

“He left in the witness’s vehicle.

“A female friend indicated she wanted to go to McDonald’s for something to eat.

“He takes another friend’s car.

“At around 5.30am, two other witnesses are at home when they hear a loud bang.

“They saw a vehicle had crashed through a barrier.

“Police attended and the accused was traced and when asked to identify the driver of the car, he did.

“He provided a roadside test which produced a ‘fail’.”

‘Lost weekend’

Because the airbags had been deployed in the crash, Nelson was taken to Ninewells and then to Bell Street police headquarters.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty, in mitigation for Nelson, said: “He is a genuine first offender, this was out of character.

“I wouldn’t say it was so much as a ‘lost weekend’ but it certainly is something he wants to put behind him.

“He is 23, currently working on a probationary period at a local maintenance firm.

“He has never been in trouble before.

“He has apologised and cooperated fully with the police.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley fined Nelson, of Deveron Terrace, £1,005 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

He had admitted driving carelessly, with excess alcohol (27mics/ 22) and without insurance or learner driver plates on August 11 this year.

He further admitted stealing a bag containing alcohol on the same date.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Dundee

Police on St Giles Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man at house in Dundee
Fireworks and the northern lights at Clatto Park
Readers' best pictures as Northern Lights put on amazing Bonfire Night display in Tayside…
Police were out in force in Kirkton during Bonfire Night.
Dundee police vans damaged with bricks on Bonfire Night
Andi Lothian sitting with a commissioned photograph of John Lennon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundonian who coined ‘Beatlemania’ says Now and Then is ‘perfect finale’
A large police presence in Kirkton for Bonfire Night.
Heavy police presence in Dundee's Kirkton for Bonfire Night
The Bayview, Dundee, which has announced a reopening date
Dundee bar and restaurant The Bayview announces reopening date
Professors at Abertay are collaborating with Western Sydney University to analyse extent of match fixing across the globe. Their research hopes to uncover which governing bodies are performing most effectively in investigating match fixing in their sports. It will also examine emerging trends and tactics used by criminals to target players at all levels.
Abertay University teams up with international researchers to investigate sport corruption
Sloan racially abused worker in Home Choice.
Prison has 'done no good' for ranting racist shoplifter, Dundee court told
Stan Urban performing.
Stan Urban exclusive: The Voice sensation from Dundee on stunning TV moment and life…
Dura Street, Dundee
Probe as man found unresponsive near Dundee supermarket