Home Education Schools

First Class 2023 Dundee: P1 photos from our city primary schools

Find your school's P1 class picture

St Andrew's RC Primary School are among the many featured. Image: supplied by school.
By Cheryl Peebles

Your First Class 2023 photos are here.

We have photographs of P1 classes from around Dundee primary schools.

First Class is our annual celebration of the start of the city’s newest pupils’ school journeys.

And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy these seeing these milestone pictures.

These photos also appear in a special print supplements in The Courier today and were in the Evening Telegraph last week.

First Class 2023 Dundee

All images supplied by school unless stated otherwise.

Ancrum Road 1B
Ancrum Road 1A
Ardler
Barnhill 1A
St Francis’ RC 1B
St Francis’ RC 1A
St Ninian’s RC
St Mary’s RC
St Pius RC
St Andrew’s RC 1B
Ss Peter and Paul’s RC 1B
Ss Peter and Paul’s RC 1A
St Andrew’s RC 1A
St Andrew’s RC 1C
Tayview 1B. Image: Ethan Williams
Victoria Park
Tayview 1C Image: Ethan Williams
St Fergus RC
Tayview 1A. Image: Ethan Williams
St Francis’ RC The Pod
Fintry 1A
High School of Dundee. Image: Ethan Williams
Forthill 1-2
Forthill 1B
Forthill 1A
Fintry 1B
Longhaugh 1B
Glebelands 1B Image: Ethan Williams
Mill of Mains
Longhaugh 1A
Rowantree 1B Image: Ethan Williams
Rosebank
Glebelands 1A Image: Ethan Williams
Fintry ESA1
Eastern 1B Image: Ethan Williams
Rowantree 1A. Image: Ethan Williams
Eastern 1A Image: Ethan Williams
Downfield Image: Ethan Williams
Craigiebarns 1A
Claypotts Castle 1B
Camperdown P1
Blackness 1B Image: Ethan Williams
Craigiebarns 1B
Clepington 1C
Barnhill 1C
Blackness 1A Image: Ethan Williams
Clepington 1B
Clepington 1A
Claypotts Castle 1A
Dens Road
Ancrum Road 1A
Craigowl 1A
Camperdown P1-2
Barnhill 1B
Ballumbie 1B. Image: Ethan Williams
Ballumbie 1A. Image: Ethan Williams
Craigowl 1B
Sidlaw View ESA
Sidlaw View P1

