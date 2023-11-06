First Class 2023 Dundee: P1 photos from our city primary schools

Your First Class 2023 photos are here.

We have photographs of P1 classes from around Dundee primary schools.

First Class is our annual celebration of the start of the city’s newest pupils’ school journeys.

And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy these seeing these milestone pictures.

These photos also appear in a special print supplements in The Courier today and were in the Evening Telegraph last week.

First Class 2023 Dundee

All images supplied by school unless stated otherwise.