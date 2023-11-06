Schools First Class 2023 Dundee: P1 photos from our city primary schools Find your school's P1 class picture St Andrew's RC Primary School are among the many featured. Image: supplied by school. By Cheryl Peebles November 6 2023, 11.00am Share First Class 2023 Dundee: P1 photos from our city primary schools Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4804087/first-class-2023-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Your First Class 2023 photos are here. We have photographs of P1 classes from around Dundee primary schools. First Class is our annual celebration of the start of the city’s newest pupils’ school journeys. And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy these seeing these milestone pictures. These photos also appear in a special print supplements in The Courier today and were in the Evening Telegraph last week. First Class 2023 Dundee All images supplied by school unless stated otherwise. Ancrum Road 1B Ancrum Road 1A Ardler Barnhill 1A St Francis’ RC 1B St Francis’ RC 1A St Ninian’s RC St Mary’s RC St Pius RC St Andrew’s RC 1B Ss Peter and Paul’s RC 1B Ss Peter and Paul’s RC 1A St Andrew’s RC 1A St Andrew’s RC 1C Tayview 1B. Image: Ethan Williams Victoria Park Tayview 1C Image: Ethan Williams St Fergus RC Tayview 1A. Image: Ethan Williams St Francis’ RC The Pod Fintry 1A High School of Dundee. Image: Ethan Williams Forthill 1-2 Forthill 1B Forthill 1A Fintry 1B Longhaugh 1B Glebelands 1B Image: Ethan Williams Mill of Mains Longhaugh 1A Rowantree 1B Image: Ethan Williams Rosebank Glebelands 1A Image: Ethan Williams Fintry ESA1 Eastern 1B Image: Ethan Williams Rowantree 1A. Image: Ethan Williams Eastern 1A Image: Ethan Williams Downfield Image: Ethan Williams Craigiebarns 1A Claypotts Castle 1B Camperdown P1 Blackness 1B Image: Ethan Williams Craigiebarns 1B Clepington 1C Barnhill 1C Blackness 1A Image: Ethan Williams Clepington 1B Clepington 1A Claypotts Castle 1A Dens Road Ancrum Road 1A Craigowl 1A Camperdown P1-2 Barnhill 1B Ballumbie 1B. Image: Ethan Williams Ballumbie 1A. Image: Ethan Williams Craigowl 1B Sidlaw View ESA Sidlaw View P1
Conversation