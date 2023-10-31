Idyllic Aberfeldy cottage nestled on banks of River Tay goes on sale

An idyllic Aberfeldy cottage nestled on the banks of the River Tay has gone on the market.

The three-bedroom house on Taybridge Drive, which has been run as a short-term let, is on sale for offers over £400,000.

Dunolly Cottage is a fully renovated 1800s house, boasting an incredible setting on the banks of the Tay and surrounded by open countryside.

Downstairs, the property has a large living room, a kitchen and dining area, and a double bedroom with an en-suite.

The dining room boasts gorgeous views of the River Tay, which flows next to the Aberfeldy property.

There is also access to an outdoor terrace where you can dine and relax next to the water.

Upstairs leads to a further two bedrooms – both with en-suites.

Dunolly Cottage also features a pretty garden with vegetable patch, a large driveway and a garage.

The downstairs bedroom has also been designed to be suitable for disabled people and most of the contents are available to buy.

The property is being marketed by Irving Geddes.

