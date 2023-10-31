Property Idyllic Aberfeldy cottage nestled on banks of River Tay goes on sale The three-bedroom property is on the market for offers over £400,000. By Kieran Webster October 31 2023, 11.08am Share Idyllic Aberfeldy cottage nestled on banks of River Tay goes on sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4798626/aberfeldy-cottage-banks-river-tay-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The Aberfeldy cottage is next to the River Tay. Image: Irving Geddes. An idyllic Aberfeldy cottage nestled on the banks of the River Tay has gone on the market. The three-bedroom house on Taybridge Drive, which has been run as a short-term let, is on sale for offers over £400,000. Dunolly Cottage is a fully renovated 1800s house, boasting an incredible setting on the banks of the Tay and surrounded by open countryside. An aerial shot of Dunolly Cottage. Image: Irving Geddes Dunolly Cottage in Aberfeldy. Image: Irving Geddes You enter the property through a front porch. Image: Irving Geddes The downstairs hallway. Image: Irving Geddes Room for all the family in the cosy living room. Image: Irving Geddes The kitchen and dining room. Image: Irving Geddes The bright kitchen also has a breakfast bar. Image: Irving Geddes Downstairs, the property has a large living room, a kitchen and dining area, and a double bedroom with an en-suite. The dining room boasts gorgeous views of the River Tay, which flows next to the Aberfeldy property. There is also access to an outdoor terrace where you can dine and relax next to the water. Upstairs leads to a further two bedrooms – both with en-suites. All three bedrooms have an en-suite. Image: Irving Geddes An upstairs en-suite. Image: Irving Geddes The three-bedroom property has been used as a short-term let. Image: Irving Geddes The downstairs bedroom has disabled access. Image: Irving Geddes A second en-suite with a separate shower and bath. Image: Irving Geddes Views from inside the property. Image: Irving Geddes The outdoor terrace is perfect for al fresco dining. Image: Irving Geddes The garden also has a vegetable patch. Image: Irving Geddes Dunolly Cottage also features a pretty garden with vegetable patch, a large driveway and a garage. The downstairs bedroom has also been designed to be suitable for disabled people and most of the contents are available to buy. The property is being marketed by Irving Geddes. Further down the River Tay, a four-bedroom house by the water in Perth is also up for sale.
