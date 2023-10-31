Idyllic Aberfeldy cottage nestled on banks of River Tay goes on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Idyllic Aberfeldy cottage nestled on banks of River Tay goes on sale

The three-bedroom property is on the market for offers over £400,000.

By Kieran Webster
More views from the cottage of the River Tay.
The Aberfeldy cottage is next to the River Tay. Image: Irving Geddes.

An idyllic Aberfeldy cottage nestled on the banks of the River Tay has gone on the market.

The three-bedroom house on Taybridge Drive, which has been run as a short-term let, is on sale for offers over £400,000.

Dunolly Cottage is a fully renovated 1800s house, boasting an incredible setting on the banks of the Tay and surrounded by open countryside.

An aerial shot of Dunolly Cottage
An aerial shot of Dunolly Cottage. Image: Irving Geddes
Dunolly Cottage in Aberfeldy.
Dunolly Cottage in Aberfeldy. Image: Irving Geddes
The front porch.
You enter the property through a front porch. Image: Irving Geddes
The downstairs hallway.
The downstairs hallway. Image: Irving Geddes
The living room/lounge.
Room for all the family in the cosy living room. Image: Irving Geddes
The kitchen and dining room.
The kitchen and dining room. Image: Irving Geddes
The kitchen and breakfast bar.
The bright kitchen also has a breakfast bar. Image: Irving Geddes

Downstairs, the property has a large living room, a kitchen and dining area, and a double bedroom with an en-suite.

The dining room boasts gorgeous views of the River Tay, which flows next to the Aberfeldy property.

There is also access to an outdoor terrace where you can dine and relax next to the water.

Upstairs leads to a further two bedrooms – both with en-suites.

A double bedroom.
All three bedrooms have an en-suite. Image: Irving Geddes
One of the ensuites.
An upstairs en-suite. Image: Irving Geddes
Two single beds in one of the bedrooms.
The three-bedroom property has been used as a short-term let. Image: Irving Geddes
The downstairs bedroom.
The downstairs bedroom has disabled access. Image: Irving Geddes
A second ensuite with a separate bathroom and shower.
A second en-suite with a separate shower and bath. Image: Irving Geddes
Views of the River Tay from inside the property.
Views from inside the property. Image: Irving Geddes
The terrace overlooking the River Tay.
The outdoor terrace is perfect for al fresco dining. Image: Irving Geddes
The garden has a vegetable patch.
The garden also has a vegetable patch. Image: Irving Geddes

Dunolly Cottage also features a pretty garden with vegetable patch, a large driveway and a garage.

The downstairs bedroom has also been designed to be suitable for disabled people and most of the contents are available to buy.

The property is being marketed by Irving Geddes.

Further down the River Tay, a four-bedroom house by the water in Perth is also up for sale.

