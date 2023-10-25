Property Four-bedroom Perth house on banks of Tay for sale Cross Keys House next to Smeaton's Bridge has been converted from stables. By Chloe Burrell October 25 2023, 11.30am Share Four-bedroom Perth house on banks of Tay for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4792869/perth-house-for-sale-river-tay/ Copy Link 0 comment The house is on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Premier Properties Perth A four-bedroom Perth house in a stunning location on the banks of the River Tay has hit the market. Cross Keys House on Commercial Street was once a stable block and part of the former Cross Keys Coaching Inn, before being converted into a spacious family home. The four-bedroom semi-detached property has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area at the front creating a sense of connectivity throughout the ground floor. The property has an open-plan kitchen and dining area. Image: Premier Properties Perth The kitchen has plenty of space and is full of natural light. Image: Premier Properties Perth There is also a balcony off the kitchen providing access to the garden. Image: Premier Properties Perth There is a bright living space right next door to the kitchen. Image: Premier Properties Perth The house features a large utility room. Image: Premier Properties Perth One of the bedrooms at the property is located on the ground floor. Image: Premier Properties Perth The downstairs loo. Image: Premier Properties Perth There is a balcony off the kitchen providing access to a garden, with a utility room, bedroom and toilet completing the bottom floor. The enclosed garden offers a tranquil space to relax and entertain. Upstairs there are a further three bedrooms, all of which offer beautiful views over the river, and a bathroom. The master bedroom also has an en suite bathroom. The main bedroom of Cross Keys House. Image: Premier Properties Perth The second bedroom upstairs with views of the river. Image: Premier Properties Perth Each bedroom has plenty of space for storage. Image: Premier Properties Perth The bedrooms boast beautiful views. Image: Premier Properties Perth The main large bathroom at the property. Image: Premier Properties Perth The enclosed garden at Cross Keys House. Image: Premier Properties Perth The house is next to Smeaton’s Bridge. Image: Premier Properties Perth A stunning view over the Tay. Image: Premier Properties Perth The property is within walking distance of the city centre. Image: Premier Properties Perth The house is next to Smeaton’s Bridge, in the Bridgend area. Cross Keys House is being marketed by Premier Properties Perth for offers over £290,000. Further along the Tay, an apartment inside the former Sinatra’s bar building in Dundee has gone up for sale.
