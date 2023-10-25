Four-bedroom Perth house on banks of Tay for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four-bedroom Perth house on banks of Tay for sale

Cross Keys House next to Smeaton's Bridge has been converted from stables.

By Chloe Burrell
The house is on the banks of the River Tay.
The house is on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Premier Properties Perth

A four-bedroom Perth house in a stunning location on the banks of the River Tay has hit the market.

Cross Keys House on Commercial Street was once a stable block and part of the former Cross Keys Coaching Inn, before being converted into a spacious family home.

The four-bedroom semi-detached property has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area at the front creating a sense of connectivity throughout the ground floor.

The kitchen and dining area in Cross Keys House in Perth is open-plan.
The property has an open-plan kitchen and dining area. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The kitchen in Cross Keys House in Perth.
The kitchen has plenty of space and is full of natural light. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The kitchen in Cross Keys House in Perth.
There is also a balcony off the kitchen providing access to the garden. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The open-plan living area in Cross Keys House.
There is a bright living space right next door to the kitchen. Image: Premier Properties Perth
There is a large utility room in Cross Keys House in Perth.
The house features a large utility room. Image: Premier Properties Perth
One bedroom at Cross Keys House in Perth is located on the ground floor.
One of the bedrooms at the property is located on the ground floor. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Downstairs toilet at Cross Keys House in Perth.
The downstairs loo. Image: Premier Properties Perth

There is a balcony off the kitchen providing access to a garden, with a utility room, bedroom and toilet completing the bottom floor.

The enclosed garden offers a tranquil space to relax and entertain.

Upstairs there are a further three bedrooms, all of which offer beautiful views over the river, and a bathroom.

The master bedroom also has an en suite bathroom.

Main bedroom of Cross Keys House in Perth.
The main bedroom of Cross Keys House. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Bedroom at Cross Keys House in Perth.
The second bedroom upstairs with views of the river. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Bedroom two at Cross Keys House in Perth.
Each bedroom has plenty of space for storage. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Bedroom three at Cross Keys House in Perth.
The bedrooms boast beautiful views. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The large upstairs bathroom at Cross Keys House in Perth.
The main large bathroom at the property. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The enclosed garden at Cross Keys House in Perth.
The enclosed garden at Cross Keys House. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The house is next to Smeaton’s Bridge. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Terraced garden at Cross Keys House in Perth.
A stunning view over the Tay. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Cross Keys House on Commercial Street in Perth is close to the city centre.
The property is within walking distance of the city centre. Image: Premier Properties Perth

The house is next to Smeaton’s Bridge, in the Bridgend area.

Cross Keys House is being marketed by Premier Properties Perth for offers over £290,000.

Further along the Tay, an apartment inside the former Sinatra’s bar building in Dundee has gone up for sale.

Conversation