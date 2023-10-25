Four-bedroom Perth house on banks of Tay for sale

A four-bedroom Perth house in a stunning location on the banks of the River Tay has hit the market.

Cross Keys House on Commercial Street was once a stable block and part of the former Cross Keys Coaching Inn, before being converted into a spacious family home.

The four-bedroom semi-detached property has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area at the front creating a sense of connectivity throughout the ground floor.

There is a balcony off the kitchen providing access to a garden, with a utility room, bedroom and toilet completing the bottom floor.

The enclosed garden offers a tranquil space to relax and entertain.

Upstairs there are a further three bedrooms, all of which offer beautiful views over the river, and a bathroom.

The master bedroom also has an en suite bathroom.

The house is next to Smeaton’s Bridge, in the Bridgend area.

Cross Keys House is being marketed by Premier Properties Perth for offers over £290,000.

Further along the Tay, an apartment inside the former Sinatra’s bar building in Dundee has gone up for sale.