Apartment inside former Sinatra’s bar in Dundee up for sale

A three-bedroom penthouse apartment inside a former Dundee bar has gone up for sale.

The flat is inside the old Sinatra’s bar on King Street – which was transformed into Sugarhouse Apartments about six years ago.

Now one of the exclusive apartments is on the market for offers over £265,000.

The home extends across two floors of the once popular nightspot, which is a B-listed building.

On the ground floor is a modern, open-plan kitchen and lounge, with an impressive entrance hall featuring distinctive cupola skylight.

Two of the bedrooms can also be found on the first floor, alongside a family bathroom.

The upper floor comprises of large main bedroom suite.

It offers ample storage space, while benefiting from a shower room.

The property also features a digital video security entry system and a factor to manage the block.

Furnishings are also for sale as part of separate negotiations.

The house is being marketed for sale by Your Move.

Sinatra’s opened in 1981 and was the brainchild of businessman Ian Hindmarsh, whose plan was to provide an “outstandingly comfortable and stylish lounge bar for Dundonians”.

Mr Hindmarsh was on holiday on the Costa Del Sol when he saw a place called Sinatra’s bar and thought it would be a great name for a pub.

The image of Sinatra adorned virtually every wall in the Dundee pub with a choice of cocktails with such titles as My Way and Strangers in the Night.

It closed in 2011.