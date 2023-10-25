Apartment inside former Sinatra’s bar in Dundee up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apartment inside former Sinatra’s bar in Dundee up for sale

The building was converted into luxury flats about six years ago.

By James Simpson
The former Sinatra's bar is now apartments. Image: Your Move
A three-bedroom penthouse apartment inside a former Dundee bar has gone up for sale.

The flat is inside the old Sinatra’s bar on King Street – which was transformed into Sugarhouse Apartments about six years ago.

Now one of the exclusive apartments is on the market for offers over £265,000.

The bright entrance/dining hall. Image: Your Move
A distinctive cupola skylight. Image: Your Move
The dining hallway leads to several rooms. Image: Your Move

The home extends across two floors of the once popular nightspot, which is a B-listed building.

On the ground floor is a modern, open-plan kitchen and lounge, with an impressive entrance hall featuring distinctive cupola skylight.

Two of the bedrooms can also be found on the first floor, alongside a family bathroom.

The modern open-plan lounge and kitchen. Image: Your Move
The property includes a breakfast bar and fitted kitchen. Image: Your Move
One of the bedrooms. Image: Your Move
Another of the bedrooms is used as an office. Image: Your Move
The family bathroom. Image: Your Move Date

The upper floor comprises of large main bedroom suite.

It offers ample storage space, while benefiting from a shower room.

The property also features a digital video security entry system and a factor to manage the block.

The main bedroom offers lots of space. Image: Your Move
There is plenty of storage room in the main bedroom. Image: Your Move
A shower room leading off the main bedroom. Image: Your Move
The shower room has modern fixtures and fittings. Image: Your Move
Windows bring plenty of light into the upper part of the property. Image: Your Move
The rear of the property looks onto Cowgate: Image: Your Move

Furnishings are also for sale as part of separate negotiations.

The house is being marketed for sale by Your Move.

Sinatra’s opened in 1981 and was the brainchild of businessman Ian Hindmarsh, whose plan was to provide an “outstandingly comfortable and stylish lounge bar for Dundonians”.

Inside Sintra’s bar in 1981. Image: DC Thomson
The entrance to Sinatra’s bar. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Hindmarsh was on holiday on the Costa Del Sol when he saw a place called Sinatra’s bar and thought it would be a great name for a pub.

The image of Sinatra adorned virtually every wall in the Dundee pub with a choice of cocktails with such titles as My Way and Strangers in the Night.

It closed in 2011.

