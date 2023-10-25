Dundee Lidl lout struck guard on head with padlock and chain

A Dundee shoplifter has been jailed after clubbing a security guard over the head with a padlock and chain.

James Donoghue had been clocked by Lidl security guard Prakash Narsimha, acting suspiciously on February 5 this year.

Homeless Donoghue darted out the one-way doors of the South Ward Road supermarket but was pursued.

As he struggled with the security guard, the 41-year-old cracked Mr Narsimha over the head with a padlock and chain.

He was jailed for eight months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Lidl lout

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion explained that at around 6.35pm, Donoghue was spotted by Mr Narsimha placing items in a shopping basket and walking around the store.

Mr Narsimha believed he was acting suspiciously so began to monitor his movements.

When another customer entered the shop, Donoghue darted out the one-way entrance.

However, he was followed by Mr Narsimha and the two became embroiled in a struggle.

Donoghue produced a chain and padlock during their altercation and struck the guard over the head with it.

Mr Narsimha was not injured.

Other customers intervened and Donoghue was eventually restrained until police arrived.

Behind bars

Donoghue was brought from HMP Perth where he has been remanded and admitted assault and shoplifting.

Ms Mannion explained Donoghue, whose criminal record includes offences of dishonesty and violence, was on a community payback order at the time.

Earlier this year, that order was converted into 40 days imprisonment.

Solicitor David Sinclair said: “He’s been in custody in respect of this since February 6.

“The record, I think it discloses some analogous offending.

“The padlock is one of these particularly small ones – three or four centimetres – and the chain is thin.

“He pled guilty at the first opportunity.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed an eight-month prison sentence, backdated to February.

