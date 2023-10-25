Dundee Lidl lout struck guard on head with padlock and chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee Lidl lout struck guard on head with padlock and chain

Homeless James Donoghue turned violent when he was caught sneaking out the one-way entrance at Lidl.

By Ross Gardiner
The assault happened at Lidle, South Ward Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
A Dundee shoplifter has been jailed after clubbing a security guard over the head with a padlock and chain.

James Donoghue had been clocked by Lidl security guard Prakash Narsimha, acting suspiciously on February 5 this year.

Homeless Donoghue darted out the one-way doors of the South Ward Road supermarket but was pursued.

As he struggled with the security guard, the 41-year-old cracked Mr Narsimha over the head with a padlock and chain.

He was jailed for eight months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Lidl lout

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion explained that at around 6.35pm, Donoghue was spotted by Mr Narsimha placing items in a shopping basket and walking around the store.

Mr Narsimha believed he was acting suspiciously so began to monitor his movements.

When another customer entered the shop, Donoghue darted out the one-way entrance.

However, he was followed by Mr Narsimha and the two became embroiled in a struggle.

Donoghue produced a chain and padlock during their altercation and struck the guard over the head with it.

Mr Narsimha was not injured.

Other customers intervened and Donoghue was eventually restrained until police arrived.

Behind bars

Donoghue was brought from HMP Perth where he has been remanded and admitted assault and shoplifting.

Ms Mannion explained Donoghue, whose criminal record includes offences of dishonesty and violence, was on a community payback order at the time.

Earlier this year, that order was converted into 40 days imprisonment.

Solicitor David Sinclair said: “He’s been in custody in respect of this since February 6.

“The record, I think it discloses some analogous offending.

“The padlock is one of these particularly small ones – three or four centimetres – and the chain is thin.

“He pled guilty at the first opportunity.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed an eight-month prison sentence, backdated to February.

