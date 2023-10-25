Five-year-old child knocked down in Fife village

A five-year-old child has been knocked down by a car in a Fife village.

The incident happened in Crosshill, near Lochgelly, on Wednesday morning.

The child was assessed by paramedics at the scene but did not need to go to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40am on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Main Street, Crosshill, Lochgelly.

“The pedestrian, a five-year-old child, was assessed at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

The incident comes after two children were hit by a car outside a school in Crieff on Monday.