Fife Five-year-old child knocked down in Fife village The youngster was hit by a car on Main Street on Wednesday. By Lindsey Hamilton October 25 2023, 10.26am Five-year-old child knocked down in Fife village Main Street in Crosshill. Image: Google Street View A five-year-old child has been knocked down by a car in a Fife village. The incident happened in Crosshill, near Lochgelly, on Wednesday morning. The child was assessed by paramedics at the scene but did not need to go to hospital. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.40am on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Main Street, Crosshill, Lochgelly. "The pedestrian, a five-year-old child, was assessed at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service." The incident comes after two children were hit by a car outside a school in Crieff on Monday.
