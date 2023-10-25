EXCLUSIVE: Geoff Brown recalls Sir Bobby Charlton arriving unannounced at McDiarmid Park for St Johnstone’s big night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

EXCLUSIVE: Geoff Brown recalls Sir Bobby Charlton arriving unannounced at McDiarmid Park for St Johnstone’s big night

The official opening of Saints' new stadium attracted a couple of unexpected VIP guests.

By Eric Nicolson
Geoff Brown with Sir Matt Busby and Sir Bobby Charlton before the St Johnstone v Manchester United match.
Geoff Brown with Sir Matt Busby and Sir Bobby Charlton before the St Johnstone v Manchester United match. Image: Louis Flood.

Unannounced guests turning up at a party don’t usually get the VIP treatment.

But when it’s Sir Matt Busby and Sir Bobby Charlton arriving without prior notice, you roll out the red carpet.

St Johnstone owner, Geoff Brown, knew McDiarmid Park was going be graced by football royalty when Sir Alex Ferguson agreed to bring his Manchester United team to Scotland for the official opening of their new stadium.

But nobody had prepared him for the sight of Old Trafford legends, Busby and Charlton, making the trip north to be part of the historic occasion.

In 1989, Brown only had one club in mind when he turned his thoughts to who would be the best opposition for a glamour match against Alex Totten’s side following the summer switch from Muirton Park.

Given his playing connection with the Perth club and his personal relationship with Brown, Ferguson was delighted to accommodate the request to make the trip north 34 years ago this month.

However, Sir Alex forgot to mention that there would be two very special guests heading to the new purpose-built stadium on the outskirts of the Fair City.

“They didn’t tell us Bobby Charlton and Matt Busby were coming!” Brown recalled.

“It was only when they came walking through the front door that we found out. I was standing in the foyer.

“I’d arranged the game through Alex Ferguson.

“I knew Fergie from his time at Aberdeen.

“He accepted straight away.

“He held St Johnstone in high regard from his time as a player in the 60s.

“That still continues – we had him up here all those years later for the 50th anniversary of his hat-trick against Rangers.

Sir Alex Ferguson back at McDiarmid Park in 2021.
Sir Alex Ferguson back at McDiarmid Park in 2013. Image: SNS.

“We paid Manchester United £10,000 and booked their team into a hotel at St Andrews so they could have a round of golf while they were up.

“Then the day comes and in walks Sir Matt Busby and Sir Bobby Charlton!”

Charlton’s pledge

With their understated class, the two United greats (Busby then club president and Charlton a director) added enduring stardust to a landmark occasion.

“It was a wonderful night for St Johnstone,” Brown told Courier Sport.

“To me at that time, any ambition I had in football was satisfied by meeting Sir Matt Busby.

“I viewed him with such high regard.

“He’d come through the Munich disaster and won the European Cup.

“Bobby Charlton was obviously an iconic figure as well.

“From speaking to him, the one thing that sticks in my mind was a conversation we had about Alex, who was taking a bit of flak at the time (United had only won two of their eight league games).

“It was the start of his third season in charge and he hadn’t won a trophy by that point.

“Bobby Charlton said: ‘Fergie is here for the long-term’.

“They were changing playing personnel but they knew they had a good manager and they stuck to their word.

“Boys like Pallister, Bruce, Ince, Hughes and Sharpe were in the team by then.

“Fergie won his first trophy that season, the FA Cup. Then a couple of years later they won the league.”

Floodlights and fireworks

Nearly 10,000 fans attended the game, won 1-0 by United, which was famously interrupted for 20 minutes by a floodlight failure.

“It was (director) Dougie McIntyre who took care of sorting that out,” said Brown. “I hadn’t seen the electrics tested myself but I was assured they had been!”

Jim Leighton narrowly avoiding being struck by a pre-match firework was another off-script moment.

The Courier match report for St Johnstone v Manchester United in October, 1989.
The Courier match report for St Johnstone v Manchester United in October, 1989. Image: DCT.

Brown jokes that the question he is asked most about that night is: “What did Manchester United give you?”

And the answer is: “A pennant!”

Sir Matt, meanwhile, got one of his gifts hastily upgraded.

“The head of Tayside Regional Council was there,” Brown recalled.

“He made a presentation of a decanter to Sir Matt.

“Sir Matt said: ‘There’s not much point in giving me this if you’re not giving me something to put in it!’

“So needless to say a good bottle of whisky was found!”

Red and black golf clubs

Brown and Sir Bobby’s paths would cross again a few years later on the golf course.

“We played together in a celebrity am-am day at Carnoustie,” he said. “It was in the 90s.

“Rembrand (Builders Merchants) put a team in – it was Ron Brand, myself, Bobby Charlton and Lawrie Reilly.

“He had Manchester United clubs with red and black shafts!

“I can remember him saying that at that time the Manchester United club shop turned over £5 million on match days alone, which was a bit different to what I was used to.

“You wouldn’t say he was a conversationalist on the golf course. He didn’t really speak much at all.

“His wife, Norma, walked all the way round with him and she was very pleasant company. She did more of the talking.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Jeanfield Swifts manager Robbie Holden.
Jeanfield Swifts dreaming of St Johnstone 'derby' - and boss Robbie Holden's old club…
St Johnstone star Drey Wright has injured his knee.
Drey Wright cartilage damage confirmed but St Johnstone star may need further knee surgery
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Former Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan signs for Duncan Ferguson's Inverness
Steven MacLean and Stephen Robinson.
St Mirren are new St Johnstone for recruitment success - that's what Perth club…
St Johnstone's Drey Wright.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright will need exploratory knee operation
Steven MacLean and Stuart Kettlewell will take charge of St Johnstone v Motherwell on November 7.
St Johnstone v Motherwell gets new date and gives Perth side 3 home games…
St Johnstone forward DJ Jaiyesimi.
St Johnstone on-loan forward DJ Jaiyesimi is Drey Wright wing-back replacement contender
St Johnstone star Drey Wright has injured his knee.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright facing long period out with knee injury
Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone and Motherwell request to play postponed game on Tuesday knocked back, says…
Dundee loanee Marcel Lewis (left) and St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe. Images: SNS.
Charlie Adam admits he 'nearly had to drive' Marcel Lewis and Dara Costelloe north…

Conversation