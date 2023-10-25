New rain and flood warning for Tayside as up to 100mm forecast just days after Storm Babet

A new weather warning for rain has been issued for Tayside – just days after severe flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Up to 100mm of rain is possible in some parts over the coming days.

The latest yellow warning runs from noon on Thursday until noon on Saturday, covering Angus, Dundee and parts of Perthshire.

A spokesperson for the Met Office told The Courier: “Further rainfall is on the way for Angus and much of eastern and central Scotland in the coming days.

More flooding possible in Tayside as rain returns after Storm Babet

“While there’s generally light but somewhat persistent rain in eastern parts of Scotland today (Wednesday), the intensity of this rain is likely to increase in the coming days, though not to the same extent of Storm Babet last week.

“Within the warning area, accumulation of around 20-30mm quite widely is likely, with 50-70mm of rain falling over higher ground.

“There’s a chance of 80-100mm accumulating in a few isolated spots.

“While the rain itself is much less heavy than seen last week, it will be falling onto saturated ground so may lead to further flooding in some places and travel disruption is also possible.”

The Met Office says the outlook for next week is for further unsettled weather at times.

The news will be of huge concern to people living in areas like Brechin, where dozens of people have been forced out their homes after flooding.

The storm also led to the deaths of three people, including two from Arbroath.

Now more wet weather is on the way for Tayside, according to forecasters.