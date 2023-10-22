Storm Babet: Some Brechin residents may never return to homes as parts of street ‘completely crumbled away’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: Some Brechin residents may never return to homes as parts of street ‘completely crumbled away’

Flooding on River Street "could have a significant impact on the future of the street".

By Lindsey Hamilton
The aftermath of the flooding on River Street in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
The aftermath of the flooding on River Street in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid

Some Brechin residents hit by flooding may never be able to return to their homes after Storm Babet, it has emerged.

Angus Council fears River Street could give way completely after being flooded by the River South Esk.

In a media briefing on Sunday, the council’s environmental officer Jacquie Semple said: “There remains concern that parts of River Street could completely give way and it is unlikely that some residents will (ever) be able to return to their homes.

“A full structural assessment of River Street is to be carried out.

Parts of River Street in Brechin ‘completely crumbled away’ after flooding

“The amount of water that flooded onto the street was significant and the full extent of the damage is unknown.

“Until we know what damage has been caused, we can’t make a decision on what action is needed next.

“Parts of the road have completely crumbled away and that could have a significant impact on the future of the street.

“We need to look at the long-term picture on River Street before we can make any decisions about what to do next and we are collating information now.”

How River Street looked when the river burst its banks. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Bins washed away by the flooding. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Ms Semple also addressed concerns that pumps used to remove flood water from the area were not working on Thursday night.

She said: “The pumps were working. However, once the water came over the wall, they couldn’t do the job they were designed to do – but they worked up until that point.”

She added: “The council’s focus is now fully on recovery and finding accommodation for everyone impacted.

“We have had a huge response.

How River Street looked after the flood water had receded. Image: Paul Reid

“This is too big a situation for the council to work on its own and we are working with numerous partners to deal with the ongoing impact.

“The full recovery plans will begin on Monday.

“We are also bearing in mind that other areas of Angus have been impacted, not just Brechin.”

