Storm Babet: Some Brechin residents may never return to homes as parts of street ‘completely crumbled away’

Some Brechin residents hit by flooding may never be able to return to their homes after Storm Babet, it has emerged.

Angus Council fears River Street could give way completely after being flooded by the River South Esk.

In a media briefing on Sunday, the council’s environmental officer Jacquie Semple said: “There remains concern that parts of River Street could completely give way and it is unlikely that some residents will (ever) be able to return to their homes.

“A full structural assessment of River Street is to be carried out.

Parts of River Street in Brechin ‘completely crumbled away’ after flooding

“The amount of water that flooded onto the street was significant and the full extent of the damage is unknown.

“Until we know what damage has been caused, we can’t make a decision on what action is needed next.

“Parts of the road have completely crumbled away and that could have a significant impact on the future of the street.

“We need to look at the long-term picture on River Street before we can make any decisions about what to do next and we are collating information now.”

Ms Semple also addressed concerns that pumps used to remove flood water from the area were not working on Thursday night.

She said: “The pumps were working. However, once the water came over the wall, they couldn’t do the job they were designed to do – but they worked up until that point.”

She added: “The council’s focus is now fully on recovery and finding accommodation for everyone impacted.

“We have had a huge response.

“This is too big a situation for the council to work on its own and we are working with numerous partners to deal with the ongoing impact.

“The full recovery plans will begin on Monday.

“We are also bearing in mind that other areas of Angus have been impacted, not just Brechin.”