River bursts its banks in Brechin as some areas only accessible by boat

Parts of Brechin have been flooded after the River South Esk burst its banks – leaving parts of the town only accessible by boat.

Hundreds of residents were asked to evacuate their homes on Thursday amid fears the river could breach the town’s flood defences.

Images and videos, shared with The Courier, show flooding in the River Street area.

One resident told The Courier that the flooding is “the worst they have seen in 16 years”.

Another local said that the Trinity, Castle Street and Montrose Street exits to the town are under water.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “It has been a very challenging night.

Brechin rescue crews dealing with dozens of calls after flooding

“Brechin defences were breached around 4am this morning and the river levels are around 4.4m above normal levels.

“This is completely unprecedented and at these heights, gauges have become unreliable.

“We completely understand that it is very hard to leave your home but parts of Brechin, and increasingly other parts of Angus, are now only accessible via boat.

“Rescue crews are now dealing with around 100 calls from areas which were asked to evacuate yesterday evening.

“If you think that you are in danger of flooding, please don’t leave it too late. If asked to evacuate, please do so, hard as it is.”

Brechin’s community campus is being used as a rest centre for those affected by flooding.

First Minister Humza Yousaf posted on X that the Scottish Government “remain in regular contact” with Angus Council “to provide assistance where we can”.

He added: “I cannot stress how dangerous condition are in Brechin in particular.

“Listen to the advice… it is for your own safety. Situation will worsen as rainfall continues.”

The local authority issued a “risk to life” warning on Thursday night.

Several parts of Brechin are also without power, and the A90 has been closed north and south of the Angus town.

It comes after a 57-year-old woman died on Thursday when she was swept into a river in Angus.

You can follow live updates on all the disruption HERE.