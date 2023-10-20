River bursts its banks in Brechin as some areas only accessible by boat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
River bursts its banks in Brechin as some areas only accessible by boat

Hundreds of people have been forced to leave their homes.

By Ben MacDonald

Parts of Brechin have been flooded after the River South Esk burst its banks – leaving parts of the town only accessible by boat.

Hundreds of residents were asked to evacuate their homes on Thursday amid fears the river could breach the town’s flood defences.

Images and videos, shared with The Courier, show flooding in the River Street area.

River Street is flooded due to the burst banks
Roads across Brechin are completely flooded. Image: Scott Reid

One resident told The Courier that the flooding is “the worst they have seen in 16 years”.

Another local said that the Trinity, Castle Street and Montrose Street exits to the town are under water.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “It has been a very challenging night.

Brechin rescue crews dealing with dozens of calls after flooding

“Brechin defences were breached around 4am this morning and the river levels are around 4.4m above normal levels.

“This is completely unprecedented and at these heights, gauges have become unreliable.

“We completely understand that it is very hard to leave your home but parts of Brechin, and increasingly other parts of Angus, are now only accessible via boat.

“Rescue crews are now dealing with around 100 calls from areas which were asked to evacuate yesterday evening.

“If you think that you are in danger of flooding, please don’t leave it too late. If asked to evacuate, please do so, hard as it is.”

Brechin’s community campus is being used as a rest centre for those affected by flooding.

Some roads are not passable. Image: Scott Reid

First Minister Humza Yousaf posted on X that the Scottish Government “remain in regular contact” with Angus Council “to provide assistance where we can”.

He added: “I cannot stress how dangerous condition are in Brechin in particular.

“Listen to the advice… it is for your own safety. Situation will worsen as rainfall continues.”

The Bridgend on River Street. Image: Scott Reid

The local authority issued a “risk to life” warning on Thursday night.

Several parts of Brechin are also without power, and the A90 has been closed north and south of the Angus town.

It comes after a 57-year-old woman died on Thursday when she was swept into a river in Angus.

You can follow live updates on all the disruption HERE.

Conversation