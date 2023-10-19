Brechin residents given new ‘risk to life’ warning by Angus Council

Angus Council has told Brechin residents in at-risk areas they must leave their properties if they are told to evacuate.

The authority’s fresh Storm Babet warning comes in the wake of the latest update from Sepa and the news of the death of a 57-year-old woman swept away in the Water of Lee, at Glen Esk.

In a social media post titled ‘Risk to life – if told to evacuate, please leave’, the council issued a stark message to locals in the area where a red weather warning is in place and around 335 homes were expected to be evacuated.

‘Time to leave is NOW’

They said: “The latest modelling from @SEPA is that river levels could reach an unprecedented 5m about normal levels.

“The Brechin flood defences are designed to deal with river levels of 3.8m.

“This means that there is a serious risk to life from excessive flooding.

“Building on work undertaken already we are, currently revisiting all properties identified as at risk to evacuate remaining residents who were reluctant to leave earlier.

“If you believe that you are at risk of flooding and wish to be evacuated, please call our ACCESSLine number 03452 777 778 for rescue. Lines are open until 22:00. If danger is imminent, please call 999.

“We are expecting peak levels at around 01:00 and again 08:00 but if the modelling is correct, the river will overtop long before that peak so the time to leave is NOW.

“#Stay Safe #StormBabet.”

The River South Esk in Brechin was expected to reach the top of flood defences by 9pm on Thursday.

Emergency shelters were set up at Brechin Community Campus, Forfar Community Campus and Montrose Sports Centre from 3pm.

Those impacted were asked to take sleeping bags, medication and other supplies.

We told earlier how some locals vowed to stay at home despite being urged to evacuate over safety fears.

Coastguard and fire crews were present in the town on Thursday night.

Shortly after Angus Council’s warning, Police Scotland added: “During these extreme weather conditions we urge people not to travel into or within red warning areas.

“Our message to people in all areas affected is clear – do not put yourself or others at risk.”

And Sepa said: “A further three severe flood warnings have been issued for areas along the South Esk and North Esk.

“In addition to river flooding, surface water will become a significant issue resulting in property flooding and impacts to road and rail infrastructure.”