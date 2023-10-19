Brechin residents given new ‘risk to life’ warning by Angus Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin residents given new ‘risk to life’ warning by Angus Council

The authority’s fresh Storm Babet message comes in the wake of the latest update from Sepa.

Marc Deanie By Marc Deanie
A fallen tree in Brechin.
A fallen tree in Brechin. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Angus Council has told Brechin residents in at-risk areas they must leave their properties if they are told to evacuate.

The authority’s fresh Storm Babet warning comes in the wake of the latest update from Sepa and the news of the death of a 57-year-old woman swept away in the Water of Lee, at Glen Esk.

In a social media post titled ‘Risk to life – if told to evacuate, please leave’, the council issued a stark message to locals in the area where a red weather warning is in place and around 335 homes were expected to be evacuated.

‘Time to leave is NOW’

They said: “The latest modelling from @SEPA is that river levels could reach an unprecedented 5m about normal levels.

“The Brechin flood defences are designed to deal with river levels of 3.8m.

“This means that there is a serious risk to life from excessive flooding.

“Building on work undertaken already we are, currently revisiting all properties identified as at risk to evacuate remaining residents who were reluctant to leave earlier.

“If you believe that you are at risk of flooding and wish to be evacuated, please call our ACCESSLine number 03452 777 778 for rescue. Lines are open until 22:00. If danger is imminent, please call 999.

“We are expecting peak levels at around 01:00 and again 08:00 but if the modelling is correct, the river will overtop long before that peak so the time to leave is NOW.

“#Stay Safe #StormBabet.”

The River South Esk in Brechin was expected to reach the top of flood defences by 9pm on Thursday.

The River South Esk in Brechin.
The River South Esk at Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Emergency shelters were set up at Brechin Community Campus, Forfar Community Campus and Montrose Sports Centre from 3pm.

Those impacted were asked to take sleeping bags, medication and other supplies.

We told earlier how some locals vowed to stay at home despite being urged to evacuate over safety fears.

Coastguard and fire crews were present in the town on Thursday night.

Shortly after Angus Council’s warning, Police Scotland added: “During these extreme weather conditions we urge people not to travel into or within red warning areas.

“Our message to people in all areas affected is clear – do not put yourself or others at risk.”

And Sepa said: “A further three severe flood warnings have been issued for areas along the South Esk and North Esk.

“In addition to river flooding, surface water will become a significant issue resulting in property flooding and impacts to road and rail infrastructure.”

