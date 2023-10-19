Woman, 57, dies after being swept away in Angus river

A 57-year-old woman has died after being swept away in an Angus river.

Police were called to the Water of Lee, at Glen Esk, on Thursday at around 1.45pm after receiving reports of a person being swept away.

The body was recovered at around 4pm.

Her identity is currently unknown and there are no suspicious circumstances.

A red weather warning for rain is currently in force in the region.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.45pm on Thursday, October 19, officers attended a report of a person having been swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk.

“Around 4pm, the body of a 57-year-old woman was recovered from the river.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

First Minister, Humza Yousaf said on social media: “Such sad news.

“My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the woman who has sadly lost her life.”

Major incident declared as ‘worst yet to come’

It comes as a major incident has been declared for Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus areas by the Scottish Government.

People have been urged not to travel in the red weather warning area with rainfall expected to cause significant disruption and a danger to life.

Deputy First Minister, Shona Robison, said: “Storm Babet is still in its early stages and the worst impacts are yet to come.

“Protecting the public is our immediate priority and we are coordinating a national effort to ensure that people are safe.

“Our message is clear – if you live in the areas covered by the red warning, please stay at home and do not travel, unless advised to relocate to a rest centre.”