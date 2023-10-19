Woman, 57, dies after being swept away in Angus river

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 57, dies after being swept away in Angus river

Her body was recovered just after 4pm from the Water of Lee.

By Kieran Webster
A view of the Water of Lee at Glen Esk
Her body was found in the Water of Lee at Glen Esk. Image: Alan Rowan

A 57-year-old woman has died after being swept away in an Angus river.

Police were called to the Water of Lee, at Glen Esk, on Thursday at around 1.45pm after receiving reports of a person being swept away.

The body was recovered at around 4pm.

Her identity is currently unknown and there are no suspicious circumstances.

A red weather warning for rain is currently in force in the region.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.45pm on Thursday, October 19, officers attended a report of a person having been swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk.

Map shows the red weather warning area.
Parts of Angus are in the ‘danger to life’ red zone warning area for Storm Babet. Image: Met Office

“Around 4pm, the body of a 57-year-old woman was recovered from the river.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

First Minister, Humza Yousaf said on social media: “Such sad news.

“My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the woman who has sadly lost her life.”

Major incident declared as ‘worst yet to come’

It comes as a major incident has been declared for Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus areas by the Scottish Government.

People have been urged not to travel in the red weather warning area with rainfall expected to cause significant disruption and a danger to life.

Deputy First Minister, Shona Robison, said: “Storm Babet is still in its early stages and the worst impacts are yet to come.

“Protecting the public is our immediate priority and we are coordinating a national effort to ensure that people are safe.

“Our message is clear – if you live in the areas covered by the red warning, please stay at home and do not travel, unless advised to relocate to a rest centre.”

