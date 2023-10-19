Full list of postcodes affected by power cuts as hundreds in Tayside and Fife suffer outages during Storm Babet

Over 350 people throughout Tayside and Fife have been left without power due to Storm Babet.
High winds have led to a number of issues throughout the day, with engineers on-site across the regions.
Weather warnings have been issued across the regions, which have seen high winds and heavy rain throughout Thursday.
This includes a rare red weather warning for rain in Angus, Dundee and parts of Perthshire which is force until noon on Friday.
One of the worst affected areas is Coupar Angus, where nearly 100 households are without power.
Full list of postcodes across Tayside and Fife:
Angus
Montrose
- DD10 9FX
- DD10 9SA
- DD10 9SD
- DD10 9SE
- DD10 9SF
- DD10 9SG
- DD10 9SH
- DD10 9SQ
- DD10 9SZ
- DD10 9TB
- DD11 5SW
Arbroath area
- DD11 4RP
- DD11 4RT
- DD11 4RW
- DD11 4UN
- DD11 4RR
- DD11 2RE
Forfar area
- DD8 2SZ
- DD8 3NR
Kirriemuir area
- DD8 4DF
- DD8 5JG
- DD8 5JJ
- DD8 5JL
- DD8 5NE
- DD8 5NG
- DD8 5NH
- DD8 5NJ
- DD8 5NL
- DD8 5PA
Monikie
- DD5 3QG
- DD5 3QH
- DD5 3QJ
Wellbank area
- DD5 3PD
- DD3 0QZ
- DD4 0RD
- DD4 0RE
- DD4 0RF
- DD4 0RG
- DD4 0RQ
Dundee
- DD2 1DE
- DD2 1DF
- DD2 1DH
- DD2 1DJ
- DD2 1DL
- DD2 1RR
- DD2 1RS
- DD2 4AD
- DD2 4AE
- DD2 4AF
- DD2 4AS
Perth and Kinross
Coupar Angus area
- PH13 9JA
- PH13 9JJ
- PH13 9JL
- PH13 9JN
- PH13 9JP
- PH13 9JR
- PH13 9JS
- PH13 9JW
- PH13 9LR
Alyth area
- PH11 8BF
- PH11 8BP
- PH11 8BS
- PH11 8BT
- PH11 8BU
- PH11 8BZ
- PH11 8DA
- PH11 8DB
- PH11 8DD
- PH11 8DE
- PH11 8DF
- PH11 8DH
- PH11 8DJ
- PH11 8DL
- PH11 8DN
- PH11 8DP
- PH11 8DQ
- PH11 8DR
- PH11 8DS
- PH11 8DW
- PH11 8EA
- PH11 8ED
- PH11 8FB
- PH11 8GA
- PH11 8HF
- PH11 8HG
- PH11 8HH
- PH11 8HJ
- PH11 8HL
- PH11 8HN
- PH11 8HP
- PH11 8HQ
- PH11 8HR
- PH11 8HS
- PH11 8HT
- PH11 8HU
- PH11 8HW
- PH11 8HX
- PH11 8HY
- PH11 8HZ
- PH11 8JA
- PH11 8JD
- PH11 8JG
- PH11 8JH
- PH11 8JJ
- PH11 8JN
- PH11 8JP
- PH11 8JQ
- PH11 8JR
- PH11 8JS
- PH11 8JX
- PH11 8LD
- PH11 8LE
- PH11 8LF
- PH11 8LH
- PH11 8LJ
- PH11 8LL
- PH11 8LQ
- PH11 8LW
- PH11 8PE
- PH11 8PF
- PH11 8PG
- PH11 8PP
- PH11 8PR
- PH11 8PS
- PH11 8PT
- PH11 8PU
- PH11 8PY
- PH11 8QB
- PH11 8QG
- PH11 8QH
- PH10 7HE
- PH11 8JY
- PH11 8JZ
- PH11 8LA
- PH11 8LB
- PH11 8LG
Aberfedly area
- PH9 0LW
Killiecrankie
- PH16 5GZ
- PH16 5LF
- PH16 5LG
- PH16 5LH
- PH16 5LN
- PH16 5LP
- PH16 5LQ
- PH16 5LR
Almondbank
- PH1 3JY
- PH1 3JZ
- PH1 3LD
- PH1 3LG
- PH1 3NJ
Bankfoot area
- PH1 4EW
- PH1 4EP
- PH1 4EW
Fife
Leven area
- KY85FE
- KY85FN
- KY85FP
- KY85SW
- KY85SX
- KY85SY
- KY85SZ
Ladybank area
- KY157UP
- KY157UW
- KY77UP
- KY77UW
Tayport
- DD69PA
- DD69XX
Newport on Tay area
- DD68RA
- DD68RB
- KY160D
Leuchars
- KY160DP
- KY169SQ
- KY160DP
Falkland area
- KY11AA
- KY127DZ
- KY147ER
- KY147ES
- KY155RH
- KY157AA
- KY157AH
- KY157AJ
- KY157AL
- KY157AN
- KY157AP
- KY157AQ
- KY157AS
- KY157AT
- KY157AW
- KY157DE
- KY157DF
- KY157DG
- KY157DQ
- KY157DZ
- KY157HB
- KY157HS
- KY157HT
- KY157HU
- KY157HX
- KY157HY
- KY157JH
- KY157JQ
- KY157KY
- KY157NQ
- KY157NY
- KY157PZ
- KY157QA
- KY157QT
- KY157QU
- KY157QX
- KY157QY
- KY157QZ
- KY157RZ
- KY157UG
- KY157UQ
- KY157UR
- KY157WQ
- KY157WW
- KY157XQ
- KY63HE
- KY63HG
- KY63HN
- KY76LR
- KY76NR
- KY76RZ
- KY77AT
- KY77DF
- KY77HS
- KY77HX
- KY77HY
- KY77JA
- KY77JQ
- KY77QA
- KY77RZ