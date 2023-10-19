Full list of postcodes affected by power cuts as hundreds in Tayside and Fife suffer outages during Storm Babet

Over 350 people throughout Tayside and Fife have been left without power due to Storm Babet.

High winds have led to a number of issues throughout the day, with engineers on-site across the regions.

Weather warnings have been issued across the regions, which have seen high winds and heavy rain throughout Thursday.

This includes a rare red weather warning for rain in Angus, Dundee and parts of Perthshire which is force until noon on Friday.

One of the worst affected areas is Coupar Angus, where nearly 100 households are without power.

Full list of postcodes across Tayside and Fife:

Angus

Montrose

DD10 9FX

DD10 9SA

DD10 9SD

DD10 9SE

DD10 9SF

DD10 9SG

DD10 9SH

DD10 9SQ

DD10 9SZ

DD10 9TB

DD11 5SW

Arbroath area

DD11 4RP

DD11 4RT

DD11 4RW

DD11 4UN

DD11 4RR

DD11 2RE

Forfar area

DD8 2SZ

DD8 3NR

Kirriemuir area

DD8 4DF

DD8 5JG

DD8 5JJ

DD8 5JL

DD8 5NE

DD8 5NG

DD8 5NH

DD8 5NJ

DD8 5NL

DD8 5PA

Monikie

DD5 3QG

DD5 3QH

DD5 3QJ

Wellbank area

DD5 3PD

DD3 0QZ

DD4 0RD

DD4 0RE

DD4 0RF

DD4 0RG

DD4 0RQ

Dundee

DD2 1DE

DD2 1DF

DD2 1DH

DD2 1DJ

DD2 1DL

DD2 1RR

DD2 1RS

DD2 4AD

DD2 4AE

DD2 4AF

DD2 4AS

Perth and Kinross

Coupar Angus area

PH13 9JA

PH13 9JJ

PH13 9JL

PH13 9JN

PH13 9JP

PH13 9JR

PH13 9JS

PH13 9JW

PH13 9LR

Alyth area

PH11 8BF

PH11 8BP

PH11 8BS

PH11 8BT

PH11 8BU

PH11 8BZ

PH11 8DA

PH11 8DB

PH11 8DD

PH11 8DE

PH11 8DF

PH11 8DH

PH11 8DJ

PH11 8DL

PH11 8DN

PH11 8DP

PH11 8DQ

PH11 8DR

PH11 8DS

PH11 8DW

PH11 8EA

PH11 8ED

PH11 8FB

PH11 8GA

PH11 8HF

PH11 8HG

PH11 8HH

PH11 8HJ

PH11 8HL

PH11 8HN

PH11 8HP

PH11 8HQ

PH11 8HR

PH11 8HS

PH11 8HT

PH11 8HU

PH11 8HW

PH11 8HX

PH11 8HY

PH11 8HZ

PH11 8JA

PH11 8JD

PH11 8JG

PH11 8JH

PH11 8JJ

PH11 8JN

PH11 8JP

PH11 8JQ

PH11 8JR

PH11 8JS

PH11 8JX

PH11 8LD

PH11 8LE

PH11 8LF

PH11 8LH

PH11 8LJ

PH11 8LL

PH11 8LQ

PH11 8LW

PH11 8PE

PH11 8PF

PH11 8PG

PH11 8PP

PH11 8PR

PH11 8PS

PH11 8PT

PH11 8PU

PH11 8PY

PH11 8QB

PH11 8QG

PH11 8QH

PH10 7HE

PH11 8JY

PH11 8JZ

PH11 8LA

PH11 8LB

PH11 8LG

Aberfedly area

PH9 0LW

Killiecrankie

PH16 5GZ

PH16 5LF

PH16 5LG

PH16 5LH

PH16 5LN

PH16 5LP

PH16 5LQ

PH16 5LR

Almondbank

PH1 3JY

PH1 3JZ

PH1 3LD

PH1 3LG

PH1 3NJ

Bankfoot area

PH1 4EW

PH1 4EP

PH1 4EW

Fife

Leven area

KY85FE

KY85FN

KY85FP

KY85SW

KY85SX

KY85SY

KY85SZ

Ladybank area

KY157UP

KY157UW

KY77UP

KY77UW

Tayport

DD69PA

DD69XX

Newport on Tay area

DD68RA

DD68RB

KY160D

Leuchars

KY160DP

KY169SQ

KY160DP

Falkland area