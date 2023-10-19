Full list of postcodes affected by power cuts as hundreds in Tayside and Fife suffer outages during Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Full list of postcodes affected by power cuts as hundreds in Tayside and Fife suffer outages during Storm Babet

SSEN and Scottish Power are working to restore power throughout the regions.

By Kieran Webster
Waves crashing into Arbroath Harbour
Waves crashing into Arbroath Harbour during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

Over 350 people throughout Tayside and Fife have been left without power due to Storm Babet.

High winds have led to a number of issues throughout the day, with engineers on-site across the regions.

Weather warnings have been issued across the regions, which have seen high winds and heavy rain throughout Thursday.

A fallen tree near Baxter Park in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

This includes a rare red weather warning for rain in Angus, Dundee and parts of Perthshire which is force until noon on Friday.

One of the worst affected areas is Coupar Angus, where nearly 100 households are without power.

Full list of postcodes across Tayside and Fife:

Angus

Montrose

  • DD10 9FX
  • DD10 9SA
  • DD10 9SD
  • DD10 9SE
  • DD10 9SF
  • DD10 9SG
  • DD10 9SH
  • DD10 9SQ
  • DD10 9SZ
  • DD10 9TB
  • DD11 5SW

Arbroath area

  • DD11 4RP
  • DD11 4RT
  • DD11 4RW
  • DD11 4UN
  • DD11 4RR
  • DD11 2RE

Forfar area

  • DD8 2SZ
  • DD8 3NR

Kirriemuir area

  • DD8 4DF
  • DD8 5JG
  • DD8 5JJ
  • DD8 5JL
  • DD8 5NE
  • DD8 5NG
  • DD8 5NH
  • DD8 5NJ
  • DD8 5NL
  • DD8 5PA

Monikie

  • DD5 3QG
  • DD5 3QH
  • DD5 3QJ

Wellbank area

  • DD5 3PD
  • DD3 0QZ
  • DD4 0RD
  • DD4 0RE
  • DD4 0RF
  • DD4 0RG
  • DD4 0RQ

Dundee

  • DD2 1DE
  • DD2 1DF
  • DD2 1DH
  • DD2 1DJ
  • DD2 1DL
  • DD2 1RR
  • DD2 1RS
  • DD2 4AD
  • DD2 4AE
  • DD2 4AF
  • DD2 4AS

Perth and Kinross

Coupar Angus area

  • PH13 9JA
  • PH13 9JJ
  • PH13 9JL
  • PH13 9JN
  • PH13 9JP
  • PH13 9JR
  • PH13 9JS
  • PH13 9JW
  • PH13 9LR

Alyth area

  • PH11 8BF
  • PH11 8BP
  • PH11 8BS
  • PH11 8BT
  • PH11 8BU
  • PH11 8BZ
  • PH11 8DA
  • PH11 8DB
  • PH11 8DD
  • PH11 8DE
  • PH11 8DF
  • PH11 8DH
  • PH11 8DJ
  • PH11 8DL
  • PH11 8DN
  • PH11 8DP
  • PH11 8DQ
  • PH11 8DR
  • PH11 8DS
  • PH11 8DW
  • PH11 8EA
  • PH11 8ED
  • PH11 8FB
  • PH11 8GA
  • PH11 8HF
  • PH11 8HG
  • PH11 8HH
  • PH11 8HJ
  • PH11 8HL
  • PH11 8HN
  • PH11 8HP
  • PH11 8HQ
  • PH11 8HR
  • PH11 8HS
  • PH11 8HT
  • PH11 8HU
  • PH11 8HW
  • PH11 8HX
  • PH11 8HY
  • PH11 8HZ
  • PH11 8JA
  • PH11 8JD
  • PH11 8JG
  • PH11 8JH
  • PH11 8JJ
  • PH11 8JN
  • PH11 8JP
  • PH11 8JQ
  • PH11 8JR
  • PH11 8JS
  • PH11 8JX
  • PH11 8LD
  • PH11 8LE
  • PH11 8LF
  • PH11 8LH
  • PH11 8LJ
  • PH11 8LL
  • PH11 8LQ
  • PH11 8LW
  • PH11 8PE
  • PH11 8PF
  • PH11 8PG
  • PH11 8PP
  • PH11 8PR
  • PH11 8PS
  • PH11 8PT
  • PH11 8PU
  • PH11 8PY
  • PH11 8QB
  • PH11 8QG
  • PH11 8QH
  • PH10 7HE
  • PH11 8JY
  • PH11 8JZ
  • PH11 8LA
  • PH11 8LB
  • PH11 8LG

Aberfedly area

  • PH9 0LW

Killiecrankie

  • PH16 5GZ
  • PH16 5LF
  • PH16 5LG
  • PH16 5LH
  • PH16 5LN
  • PH16 5LP
  • PH16 5LQ
  • PH16 5LR

Almondbank

  • PH1 3JY
  • PH1 3JZ
  • PH1 3LD
  • PH1 3LG
  • PH1 3NJ

Bankfoot area

  • PH1 4EW
  • PH1 4EP
  • PH1 4EW

Fife

Leven area

  • KY85FE
  • KY85FN
  • KY85FP
  • KY85SW
  • KY85SX
  • KY85SY
  • KY85SZ

Ladybank area

  • KY157UP
  • KY157UW
  • KY77UP
  • KY77UW

Tayport

  • DD69PA
  • DD69XX

Newport on Tay area

  • DD68RA
  • DD68RB
  • KY160D

Leuchars

  • KY160DP
  • KY169SQ
  • KY160DP

Falkland area

  • KY11AA
  • KY127DZ
  • KY147ER
  • KY147ES
  • KY155RH
  • KY157AA
  • KY157AH
  • KY157AJ
  • KY157AL
  • KY157AN
  • KY157AP
  • KY157AQ
  • KY157AS
  • KY157AT
  • KY157AW
  • KY157DE
  • KY157DF
  • KY157DG
  • KY157DQ
  • KY157DZ
  • KY157HB
  • KY157HS
  • KY157HT
  • KY157HU
  • KY157HX
  • KY157HY
  • KY157JH
  • KY157JQ
  • KY157KY
  • KY157NQ
  • KY157NY
  • KY157PZ
  • KY157QA
  • KY157QT
  • KY157QU
  • KY157QX
  • KY157QY
  • KY157QZ
  • KY157RZ
  • KY157UG
  • KY157UQ
  • KY157UR
  • KY157WQ
  • KY157WW
  • KY157XQ
  • KY63HE
  • KY63HG
  • KY63HN
  • KY76LR
  • KY76NR
  • KY76RZ
  • KY77AT
  • KY77DF
  • KY77HS
  • KY77HX
  • KY77HY
  • KY77JA
  • KY77JQ
  • KY77QA
  • KY77RZ

