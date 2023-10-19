Rest centre opens in Alyth as deadly Storm Babet hits Perthshire

A rest centre has been opened for residents in the Alyth area affected by deadly Storm Babet.

Alyth Town Hall has been opened for anyone who needs to take shelter from the extreme rainfall and strong winds.

It comes amid reports of flooding in the town.

A red “danger to life” warning for rain is in place for Perthshire, Dundee and Angus until noon on Friday.

A series of flood warnings are also in place for the area south of Alyth.

Storm Babet has already claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman, who was swept into a river in Angus.

Residents urged to take supplies to Alyth rest centre amid flooding

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council said: “Anyone who needs to attend the rest centre should make their way there as soon as possible.”

Those using the facility is being urged to take:

Any medication they require on a regular basis

Glasses/contact lenses if they wear them

A sleeping bag

Warm clothing and comfortable footwear

Toiletries

Any important personal documents

Mobile phone and charger

Baby food and care items/children’s clothing and special toy if attending with family

A welfare van has also been sent to School Park, adjacent to Kettins Primary School, by SSEN, for anyone needing assistance.

Rest centres have also been set up in Brechin, Forfar and Montrose as flooding hits Angus.

The council there has also issued a “risk to life” warning for residents in Brechin, telling them: “If told to evacuate, please leave.”