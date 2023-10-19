Rest centre opens in Alyth as deadly Storm Babet hits Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Rest centre opens in Alyth as deadly Storm Babet hits Perthshire

It comes amid reports of flooding in the town.

By Bryan Copland
Alyth Town Hall, which is a rest centre for Storm Babet
Alyth Town Hall. Image: Google Street View

A rest centre has been opened for residents in the Alyth area affected by deadly Storm Babet.

Alyth Town Hall has been opened for anyone who needs to take shelter from the extreme rainfall and strong winds.

It comes amid reports of flooding in the town.

A red “danger to life” warning for rain is in place for Perthshire, Dundee and Angus until noon on Friday.

A series of flood warnings are also in place for the area south of Alyth.

Storm Babet has already claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman, who was swept into a river in Angus.

Residents urged to take supplies to Alyth rest centre amid flooding

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council said: “Anyone who needs to attend the rest centre should make their way there as soon as possible.”

Those using the facility is being urged to take:

  • Any medication they require on a regular basis
  • Glasses/contact lenses if they wear them
  • A sleeping bag
  • Warm clothing and comfortable footwear
  • Toiletries
  • Any important personal documents
  • Mobile phone and charger
  • Baby food and care items/children’s clothing and special toy if attending with family

A welfare van has also been sent to School Park, adjacent to Kettins Primary School, by SSEN, for anyone needing assistance.

Rest centres have also been set up in Brechin, Forfar and Montrose as flooding hits Angus.

The council there has also issued a “risk to life” warning for residents in Brechin, telling them: “If told to evacuate, please leave.”

