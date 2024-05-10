Perthshire pop-up cop pinched after thief cuts through chains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire pop-up cop pinched after thief cuts through chains

It's thought someone used bolt cutters to steal the plastic cut-out police officer

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Mark Petrie and Angus Forbes standing next to pole where pop-up cop had been placed, holding broken chains
Mark Petrie and Angus Forbes are mystified by the theft of Abernyte's pop-up cop. Image: Supplied.

Locals in a Perthshire community have been left in shock after their “pop-up plod” went AWOL.

The plastic cut-out of a policeman holding a speed gun had been chained to a pole by the roadside at Abernyte.

It’s thought the culprit must have used bolt-cutters to break him free.

One local said: “This was clearly not a prank.”

Police were call to investigate the disappearance of the speed deterrent.

And now Perth and Kinross Council is sending a replacement to the Carse of Gowrie hamlet.

A pop-up Jim figure of a police officer in hi-vis jacket holding a speed gun
Pop-up Jim had been doing a sterling job in Abernyte. Image: Supplied.

The cut-out, known as Pop-up Jim, was taken from the side of the B953 at Abernyte at the end of April.

Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes arranged for Jim to be installed in the first place.

He said he was horrified.

“Pop-up Jim had only been in Abernyte for a few months and already he had helped slow down drivers as they approached the village,” he said.

“The chains had been cut and left at the scene which clearly indicated that someone had gone out equipped with the sole intention of stealing him – because I assume bolt cutters are not normally carried in a car.

Angus Forbes head and shoulders
Angus Forbes introduced Pop-up Jim to Abernyte. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

“This was clearly not a prank by some drunk person on their way home from the pub.”

Mr Forbes said security would be stepped up when the replacement – Pop-up Jane – is installed.

Aberntye pop-up cop theft is rare

Resident Mark Petrie said locals shared Mr Forbes’ shock.

“Abernyte is a safe and pleasant place to live,” he said.

“So it’s a bit of a shock that someone has come along with the sole intention of stealing him.

“There are no pavements in Abernyte. So people – including children going to school or the playing field – have to walk along the side of the road.”

Abernyte Primary School exterior
Pop-up Jim helped to keep Abernyte Primary School pupils safe.

Perth and Kinross Council says thefts of its pop-up cops are rare.

A spokesperson added: “We have found that the use of ‘pop-up’ police officer figures on local roads can help motorists consider their speed.

“In our experience the figures – which cost around £250 each – are generally welcomed by the public and vandalism or theft is not a regular occurrence.”

Police Scotland said the disappearance was reported on Tuesday  April 30.

“Inquiries have been carried out and have now concluded,” said a spokesperson.

“Any new information will be assessed.”

