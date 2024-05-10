Perthshire pop-up cop pinched after thief cuts through chains

Locals in a Perthshire community have been left in shock after their “pop-up plod” went AWOL.

The plastic cut-out of a policeman holding a speed gun had been chained to a pole by the roadside at Abernyte.

It’s thought the culprit must have used bolt-cutters to break him free.

One local said: “This was clearly not a prank.”

Police were call to investigate the disappearance of the speed deterrent.

And now Perth and Kinross Council is sending a replacement to the Carse of Gowrie hamlet.

The cut-out, known as Pop-up Jim, was taken from the side of the B953 at Abernyte at the end of April.

Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes arranged for Jim to be installed in the first place.

He said he was horrified.

“Pop-up Jim had only been in Abernyte for a few months and already he had helped slow down drivers as they approached the village,” he said.

“The chains had been cut and left at the scene which clearly indicated that someone had gone out equipped with the sole intention of stealing him – because I assume bolt cutters are not normally carried in a car.

“This was clearly not a prank by some drunk person on their way home from the pub.”

Mr Forbes said security would be stepped up when the replacement – Pop-up Jane – is installed.

Aberntye pop-up cop theft is rare

Resident Mark Petrie said locals shared Mr Forbes’ shock.

“Abernyte is a safe and pleasant place to live,” he said.

“So it’s a bit of a shock that someone has come along with the sole intention of stealing him.

“There are no pavements in Abernyte. So people – including children going to school or the playing field – have to walk along the side of the road.”

Perth and Kinross Council says thefts of its pop-up cops are rare.

A spokesperson added: “We have found that the use of ‘pop-up’ police officer figures on local roads can help motorists consider their speed.

“In our experience the figures – which cost around £250 each – are generally welcomed by the public and vandalism or theft is not a regular occurrence.”

Police Scotland said the disappearance was reported on Tuesday April 30.

“Inquiries have been carried out and have now concluded,” said a spokesperson.

“Any new information will be assessed.”