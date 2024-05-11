Perth Beer Festival 2024: Best pictures as hundreds enjoy 11th year of event

Visitors flocked to the North Inch to celebrate Perth Beer Festival’s 11th year.

The two-day event began with a comedy night on Friday in the festival marquee.

The stand-up show was headlined by ‘Big’ Garry Little.

On Saturday the Perth Beer Festival, organised by Perthshire Rugby and sponsored by Howden Insurance, kicked into gear at noon.

Visitors enjoyed drinks and live music in the marquee while, outside in the park, spectators watched a rugby 7s tournament featuring men, women and veterans’ teams.

Guests were also treated to family-friendly activities throughout.

All images by Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

