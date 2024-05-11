Perth Beer Festival 2024: Best pictures as hundreds enjoy 11th year of event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Beer Festival 2024: Best pictures as hundreds enjoy 11th year of event

Visitors enjoyed drinks and live music in a large marquee on the North Inch.

Ewen Christie, Dave Barnett and Neil McVean from Perth enjoy the beer on offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Ewen Christie, Dave Barnett and Neil McVean from Perth enjoy the beer on offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen & Gemma Bibby

Visitors flocked to the North Inch to celebrate Perth Beer Festival’s 11th year.

The two-day event began with a comedy night on Friday in the festival marquee.

The stand-up show was headlined by ‘Big’ Garry Little.

On Saturday the Perth Beer Festival, organised by Perthshire Rugby and sponsored by Howden Insurance, kicked into gear at noon.

Visitors enjoyed drinks and live music in the marquee while, outside in the park, spectators watched a rugby 7s tournament featuring men, women and veterans’ teams.

Guests were also treated to family-friendly activities throughout.

All images by Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

Pictures

Saturday began with a Rugby 7s tournament.
Veterans match between Perth and Team Adam.
A Perth player offloads under pressure!
Ladies match between Hearts & Balls MB and the Dundee Valkyries.
Making a dash for it!
Taking a breather.
Brollies were required but thankfully not for the rain!
Jonny Letham and Phil Trodden enjoy a couple of beers at the festival.
The busy bar.
The live music stage.
Iain Gordon and Courtenay Morison from Perthshire Rugby Veterans enjoy a well earned pint.
Spectators enjoy a beer as they watch the rugby.
Cheers!
Enjoying a pint and a laugh in the marquee.
Busy staff kept the beer flowing!
Live music in the marquee.
It wasn’t just all beer, there was a Gin Bar too! Cheers!
Brollies needed for a bit of protection from the glorious Spring sunshine.
Enjoying the wide variety of craft beers.
The crowds were even treated to a flypast from a Spitfire.

Conversation