Stagecoach to review reduced Perthshire bus route after complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Stagecoach to review reduced Perthshire bus route after complaints

Passengers say the 39 service has often been late or failed to show up since it was introduced on May 13.

By Sean O'Neil
A Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach has scrapped its number 16 service from Perth to Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Stagecoach will review their new reduced bus route in Carse of Gowrie after a number of complaints were levelled at the service.

The bus company introduced the 39 service on May 13 in place of the 16 and X7 routes which were cut as part of a raft of changes to the timetable in Perthshire.

But less than a month into the new reduced service, passengers are complaining that many buses are either late or have failed to show up.

Stagecoach had originally threatened to axe all commercial bus services throughout the Carse of Gowrie but were forced to roll back on plans after a campaign of pressure from The Courier, local residents and politicians.

So many complaints were made that Carse of Gowrie Conservative councillor Angus Forbes threatened to take them to the Traffic Commissioner.

Stagecoach has now stepped in to see if a solution can be found.

Reduced service should ‘at least’ be reliable

Mr Forbes told The Courier he was forced to take action after 12 constituents alerted him to the issues, many saying they had complained to the bus company directly without success.

“I decided that the only viable option now is to make a complaint to the Traffic Commissioner so I have set up an online form which has had 36 responses so far,” he said.

Carse of Gowrie Conservative councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Angus Forbes.

“I was pleased that my efforts attracted the attention of Stagecoach who have contacted me and asked me to share the data with them, which I will gladly do.

“Perhaps if Stagecoach is serious about resolving this issue then we can avoid a complaint to the Traffic Commissioner.”

The councillor believes the reduction in service means the company should be ensuring their buses are punctual.

He told The Courier: “Stagecoach made some changes to the Carse routes which has resulted in a decreased service.

“They justified this by saying it would make the service more sustainable but with so many people saying the service is either late or doesn’t arrive, it’s hardly sustainable.

“The complaints range from buses arriving very late to not at all and a lack of information from Stagecoach.

“On one occasion my constituent called Stagecoach and was told to ignore the app because it was in meltdown.

“We have a reduced service now so it should at least be reliable ”

Stagecoach to determine if change to 39 is needed

Last week, an Errol mother told The Courier of her frustration at the 39 after it failed to show up on time to take her children to school on Wednesday morning.

Mill Street is practically deserted following mass bus cancellations from Stagecoach.
Stagecoach has apologised after a school bus service failed to turn up. Image: Hannah Ballantyne/DC Thomson

She said: “The only option my kids have is to get the 7.56am bus or quarter to 7.

“Even if the bus is five minutes later here, it makes them 25 minutes late to school.

“My daughter says it’s affecting her learning. It’s just a nightmare.”

Earlier in May, Perth and Kinross Council warned Stagecoach it may reconsider the company’s school bus contract after a no-show left pupils stranded, forcing the company into an apology.

Stagecoach said it will examine the complaints collected by Mr Forbes before deciding what action to take.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We look forward to working with Councillor Forbes to review the feedback received in regards to our services change in the Carse of Gowrie area from May 13.

“Once evaluated, we’ll determine if any further changes are required for future network reviews in the area.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Brian Low murder
Aberfeldy shooting: Murder suspect granted bail after second court appearance
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence at Dior show.
New pictures from Perthshire Dior show released as A-listers hit ‘red carpet’
Tables set in the Drummond Castle grounds.
Inside Perthshire hotel where stars dined ahead of Dior fashion show
Mike and Maureen Taylor of the Strathmore Bar in Perth.
Perth couple bid farewell to pub after 27 years
Emma Raducanu and Drummond Castle.
Emma Raducanu takes fans behind the scenes at Perthshire Dior show as she steps…
Drummond Castle and Gardens, which hosted the Dior show.
Drummond Castle Gardens: How to visit 'beautiful' Perthshire Dior show venue
Derek and Carys Hughes at the Pavilion Cafe in Crieff.
Crieff park cafe reopens for summer as new tenants launch fresh menu
Jennifer Lawrence and Geri Halliwell at the Dior show in Perthshire. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock/Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Jennifer Lawrence and Geri Halliwell among stars in Perthshire for Dior show
Suhail Akhtar
Dundee businessman admits £42.5k cannabis operation at Perth home
Colin Henderson
Tesla driver almost crashed into family-of-four during dodgy overtaking on A977 in Kinross-shire

Conversation