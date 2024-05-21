Stagecoach could lose school bus contract after Carse of Gowrie pupils left stranded

Perth and Kinross Council says it may reconsider a school bus contract with Stagecoach after a no-show left pupils stranded.

The C10 service to Perth High School failed to turn up in Inchture on Monday morning.

The alternative C11 service was subsequently packed – leaving at least 10 pupils unable to board and thus failing to attend school.

The council has apologised to the affected pupils and has already held talks with Stagecoach, which has the contract for both services.

It has warned there could be “significant repercussions including financial penalties or contracts being reviewed.”

Stagecoach has also issued an apology.

Inchture no-show follows window incident on A90

The no-show follows a series of breakdowns on the C10 and C11 this school year.

On Tuesday, May 14, a window became “defective” on the C10 as it was travelling on the A90 after school.

Pupils had to be turfed off the bus at Kinfauns and wait for alternative transport.

Parent Gillian Hamilton, 40, says these and other incidents have left her questioning whether Stagecoach can be trusted to safely transport her daughter Chloe, 13, to and from Perth High.

Chloe was one of the pupils left stranded in Inchture on Monday.

“Fortunately I was able to drive Chloe to school because I was off work,” Gillian said.

“But she didn’t get to school until around 11am.

“Plus, I had a back injury so it really wasn’t ideal to be driving with that.

“Whenever anything like this happens it sends my daughter’s anxiety through the roof because she doesn’t like to be late for her classes.

“And when I phoned the school about it they had no knowledge that the C10 wasn’t coming.”

Fears for safety of children on Perth High School bus service

Gillian claims this was at least the fifth time since August that the school bus has failed to turn up.

“Last week there was an issue with the top window falling out onto the dual carriageway while it was travelling,” she added.

“We have had doors not opening so the kids have had to climb out of the fire exit doors.

“We have had buses at school leaking fluid all over the car park, and kids left stranded with no way home.

“It’s ridiculous.

“It’s making me concerned for every child’s safety who goes on those buses.”

Perth and Kinross Council statement

A council spokesperson said: “We are very disappointed with what happened to the XCS/010 and XCS/011 school bus services from the Carse of Gowrie to Perth High School on Monday.

“This incident falls far below the standard of service we expect for the safe transport of pupils to and from school.

“Officers have met with Stagecoach to discuss what happened and the serious breakdown of communication which led to pupils being unable to board the bus and being left at the bus stop.

“We expect all of our school bus operators to take their responsibility of transporting pupils extremely seriously and failure to do so could have significant repercussions including financial penalties or contracts being reviewed.

“We apologise to the pupils and their families for any distress and inconvenience caused.”

Apologetic Stagecoach admits delay in telling school

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said Monday’s C10 was unable to operate due to a mechanical fault.

“However, the driver of school service C11 informed those waiting at the Inchture stop to board his vehicle, also heading to the school,” they added.

“There were ample seats available on this service, but some passengers chose not to board.

“Unfortunately there was a delay in alerting Perth and Kinross Council to the situation whilst alternative travel was made available.

“On Tuesday 14th May, a minor defect was noticed on a window on board service C10, and as a precaution we transferred passengers to a different vehicle, we apologise for any disruption caused.

“We endeavour to offer all passengers a safe and comfortable journey and all instances of breakdown or technical issues, particularly affecting school transport have been quickly resolved and a replacement vehicle provided to continue onward journeys.

“We are also in regular discussion with Perth and Kinross Council regarding any operational issues we have encountered.

“We continually monitor our service provision and have reminded depot staff of the importance of prompt communication to the local authority and schools if any issues arise.”