Man taken to hospital after fire crews called to crash on Methil road

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Methil.

Emergency services including firefighters were called to Wellesley Road shortly before 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Reports from the scene suggested fire crews helped free a person from one of the cars.

Man taken to Victoria Hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash on Wellesley Road in Methil.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“We have reports of one man being injured and he has been taken to Victoria Hospital.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 1.22pm about a crash on Wellesley Road.

“We have two appliances from Methil and Kirkcaldy at the scene.

“They remain there. We have no further details at this stage.”