Fife Man taken to hospital after fire crews called to crash on Methil road The two-vehicle collision blocked part of Wellesley Road on Tuesday. By Lindsey Hamilton June 4 2024, 2:28pm

The crash in Wellesley Road. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Methil. Emergency services including firefighters were called to Wellesley Road shortly before 1.30pm on Tuesday. Reports from the scene suggested fire crews helped free a person from one of the cars. Man taken to Victoria Hospital A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.20pm on Tuesday police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash on Wellesley Road in Methil. "Emergency services are in attendance. "We have reports of one man being injured and he has been taken to Victoria Hospital." Emergency services are at the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We got a call at 1.22pm about a crash on Wellesley Road. "We have two appliances from Methil and Kirkcaldy at the scene. "They remain there. We have no further details at this stage."