Fife hotel chefs to take part in Channel 4 show Bake Off: The Professionals

Two chefs from a Fife hotel are set to take part in the latest series of Channel 4 show Bake Off: The Professionals.

Balbirnie House Hotel head pastry chef Neil Dunlop and pastry chef de parties Nicole Rafferty will team up for the latest instalment of the hit programme.

The series is a spin-off of The Great British Bake Off and sees teams of professional pastry chefs taking part in a series of challenges.

Neil has more than 20 years of experience, having worked as a pastry chef since he left school.

Balbirnie House Hotel ‘delighted’ as chefs join Bake Off: The Professionals

Meanwhile, Nicole joined Balbirnie after deciding to change careers in her 30s to pursue her love of baking.

The duo “very quickly became great friends” and share a “similar sense of humour” according to Bake Off: The Professionals announcement post.

Balbirnie House Hotel said it was “delighted” to share the “exciting news”.

The first episode of the new season airs on Channel 4 this Monday (June 10) at 8pm.

Balbirnie House was named the world’s best wedding hotel for the fourth time in September, following previous titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022.