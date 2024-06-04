Fife hotel chefs to take part in Channel 4 show Bake Off: The Professionals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife hotel chefs to take part in Channel 4 show Bake Off: The Professionals

Balbirnie House Hotel chefs Neil Dunlop and Nicole Rafferty will team up in the latest series.

By Andrew Robson
Neil and Nicole from Balbirnie are set to star in the latest series of Bake Off: The Professionals
Neil Dunlop and Nicole Rafferty from Balbirnie House Hotel. Image: The Great British Bake Off

Two chefs from a Fife hotel are set to take part in the latest series of Channel 4 show Bake Off: The Professionals.

Balbirnie House Hotel head pastry chef Neil Dunlop and pastry chef de parties Nicole Rafferty will team up for the latest instalment of the hit programme.

The series is a spin-off of The Great British Bake Off and sees teams of professional pastry chefs taking part in a series of challenges.

Neil has more than 20 years of experience, having worked as a pastry chef since he left school.

Balbirnie House Hotel ‘delighted’ as chefs join Bake Off: The Professionals

Meanwhile, Nicole joined Balbirnie after deciding to change careers in her 30s to pursue her love of baking.

The duo “very quickly became great friends” and share a “similar sense of humour” according to Bake Off: The Professionals announcement post.

Balbirnie House Hotel said it was “delighted” to share the “exciting news”.

The first episode of the new season airs on Channel 4 this Monday (June 10) at 8pm.

Balbirnie House was named the world’s best wedding hotel for the fourth time in September, following previous titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

