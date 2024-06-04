Drummond Castle Gardens: How to visit ‘beautiful’ Perthshire Dior show venue

A Perthshire venue is set to open to the public after being showcased to the world during the Dior Cruise 2025 show.

Drummond Castle Gardens near Crieff was the location for the fashion brand’s latest launch on Monday night.

Models walked through the castle’s stunning gardens while stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Rosamund Pike were in attendance.

The showcase will undoubtedly increase interest in the venue as a visitor attraction, with fans describing it as “beautiful” and saying they “love the garden”.

We have all you need to know to help you plan a visit to the Perthshire venue.

Where is Drummond Castle Gardens?

Drummond Castle Gardens is nestled in the countryside between Crieff and Muthill in western Perthshire, just off the A822.

How do you get to Drummond Castle Gardens?

The main entrance to the castle is on the A822, which can be accessed from the A9 at Greenloaning to the south, and the A85 in Crieff to the north.

Coaches and other large vehicles must follow signs to a different entrance gate.

Some Stagecoach East Scotland buses travel between Crieff and Muthill, with connections with services to and from Perth, but the nearest bus stop is around half a mile from the entrance at Templemill Road End.

The nearest railway stations are in Gleneagles or Perth.

Is Drummond Castle Gardens open to visitors?

The gardens open on Monday June 10 2024 for this year’s visitor season.

They will stay open until October 31 2024.

However, the castle building does not open to visitors.

What are the opening hours?

The gardens are open 11am to 5pm daily, with the last entry at 4pm.

How much does it cost to visit?

Admission to Drummond Castle Gardens costs:

Adults – £10

Children (5-16) – £4

Family (2 adults and up to 3 kids) – £25

Season tickets are also available for £35 for adults and £65 for families.

Tickets can be bought online.

Historic Houses members can visit for free.

Are the gardens accessible?

Wheelchair users and their carers are not charged to get into the gardens.

However, the main access to the gardens is via several flights of steep steps.

Those who do not feel up to using the steps can ask for directions to the entrance at the bottom of the garden.

Can you take your dog?

The gardens welcome dogs but owners are asked to keep their pets on leads at all times, as well as clearing up dog mess and disposing of it.

Can you stay at Drummond Castle Gardens?

The venue has several holiday cottages on the grounds.

What is the castle’s history?

The castle was originally built for John, the first Lord Drummond, in 1490.

But the building as it looks now can be credited to the work of the first Earl of Ancaster, 400 years later, in 1890.

The castle was praised by Queen Victoria during a visit in 1842.

The gardens as they look today were replanted in the 1950s.

As of 2021, the castle was owned by Jane Heathcote-Drummond-Willoughby, 28th Baroness Willoughby de Eresby.

Drummond Castle Gardens featured in an episode of the second series of TV show Outlander – standing in for the gardens of Versailles.

They also starred in the 1995 film Rob Roy.