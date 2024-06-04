Arbroath fishmonger opens seafood snack shack

An Arbroath fishmonger has launched a new seafood snack shack.

Celeste Scott and her daughter Cean Lyons have opened the takeaway counter in their existing fish shop, Cel’s Fresh Fish, on Ladybridge Street.

Celeste previously ran fish vans covering 11 different rounds but has given that up to concentrate on the shop and snack shack.

Arbroath seafood shack ‘aiming to offer something different’

The shack is offering goodies including hot smoked salmon spicy nacho pies, mini smokie rolls and pies and hot smoked chilli salmon.

There are also paninis, wraps and rolls with fillings such as sweet chilli smoked haddock, chilli prawns and prawn and egg mayo.

Celeste said: “I have been in the family fish business since I was a girl, then went self-employed in 1984.

“I opened the Ladybridge Street shop in 2001.

“When I stopped the vans I wanted to make life a little easier and be able to just stay in the shop.

“My daughter Cean has joined me in this new venture.

“We are aiming to make it a little different and a little gimmicky and are excited at the interest shown so far.”

