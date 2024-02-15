The 6 best places to get fish and chips in Arbroath

Home of the famous smokie, it comes as no surprise that there is no shortage of good options for fish and chips in Arbroath.

The town’s coastal location means that it’s easy to find a fresh and salty portion of fish and chips any day of the week.

You can find a list of the best places below.

1. The Marina

The distinctive blue and white building can be found at the harbourside. With both a sit-down restaurant and a takeaway inside, it is a great pit stop for a quick bite, or for a special occasion. Its restaurant has a large balcony sitting area for an interesting view with your meal.

On the menu is a wide range of favourites, including a foot-long sausage supper. And if you’re a fan of interesting drinks, their Blue Bubblegum milkshake is perfect for you.

Address: 61 Ladybridge Street, Arbroath, DD11 1AX

2. The Steeple Famous Fish & Chips

Across from Arbroath Academy is one of the cheapest options if you’re in the mood for fish and chips in Arbroath. Their opening hours are 4:30-10pm, making it also one of the few options to satisfy a craving later on.

The long-standing takeaway also offers a wide variety of burgers and hot-dogs. This shop is perfect for when you don’t want to spend a lot but still want good food.

Address: 1 Mayfield Terrace, Arbroath, DD11 5DJ

3. Fisheracre Chip Shop

The Fisheracre can be found beside the Well Pharmacy. With food ranging from haggis to kebabs, it is the perfect place to order from if your family all have different tastes.

What is impressive about this town favourite is the four options for a fish supper: regular, breaded, spicy, and peri peri. So, if you all want something different for your evening meal, you will surely find something good at the Fisheracre.

Address: 19 Fisheracre, Arbroath, DD11 1LE

4. The Golden Haddock

This fish and chip shop has been in the same family since 1994. They have everything you’d expect to find in a good Scottish chippy. With multiple options for toppings on chips, it’s a great place for a snack.

Their fish and chips is a piece of salty goodness and is the best option for when you prefer not to cook.

Address: 15 High Street, Arbroath, DD11 1BE

5. The Bellrock Restaurant

People come from across Angus for the Bellrock’s impressive buffet. You can grab a taste of everything they have on offer from 12pm-2pm every day. With a choice of soup, pizzas, haddock, and many other foods, it is ideal for a family lunch.

Along with their restaurant, the takeaway is the perfect location for a quick fish and chips after the football, or a trip to Chalmers Filmhouse.

Address: 32 Ladyloan, Arbroath, DD11 1PW

6. Marco’s on the Shore

This pink building, found next to the harbour, is a local favourite. The chip shop serves all the chippy favourites from fish and chips to banana fritters.

In the summer, the place comes alive with people hankering for a cone from their ice-cream shop, and it has one of the most generous portions of fish and chips in Arbroath.

Address: 10 Shore, Arbroath, DD11 1PB