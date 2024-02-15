New photos show Perth’s Destiny Bridge taking shape as Cross Tay Link Road progresses

New photos show the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road is about to take a major leap forward.

The new Destiny Bridge, being built across the River Tay to the north of Perth is starting to take shape.

And project leaders say people can expect to see construction progress in “a more visually obvious way” in the weeks to come.

Both east and west piers of Destiny Bridge are now in place.

The surrounding piling and foundations are expected to be complete by the middle of February.

And the ‘balanced cantilever form traveller’ – a structure which allows crossings to be built in stages – has also been erected.

Engineers can now begin placing the 56 individual segments of reinforced steel, high-strength concrete and cables which will make up the bridge.

Derek Walsh, contracts manager for Cross Tay Link Road contractor BAM UK & Ireland, says it’s a significant milestone for the project.

And it comes after a series of storms and winter weather conspired to throw obstacles in the work crews’ way.

“This is a major achievement for all members of the team involved,” he said.

“From early October to the end of January we have faced significant challenges due to storms and ongoing severe weather.

“As it is, we are back on target with these works, and I look forward to seeing this next stage unfold.”

Destiny Bridge not only sign of progress

Experts from Norway supplied the form traveller. Another team of specialists from Portugal will now lead the construction of the bridge’s main deck segments.

The bridge – named by local schoolchildren – is expected to open with the completion of the Cross Tay Link Road in 2025.

Work has also been progressing elsewhere.

Waterproofing and backfilling on the Green Bridge at Highfield has been completed.

This crossing will connect the new road to Highfield Plantation, near Scone, for walkers and cyclists.

The access paths leading up to it are scheduled to open in this year.

And earthworks for a new ‘park-and-choose’ site on the old A9 are also complete.

Jillian Ferguson, roads and infrastructure manager for Perth and Kinross Council, advised passers-by to watch this space.

“As we move into spring, local residents and drivers will begin to see the works progress in a more visually obvious way,” she said.

Bridge and link road key to Perth and Kinross future

The Cross Tay Link Road is the biggest infrastructure project ever carried out by Perth and Kinross Council.

It is part of the wider Perth Transport Futures project.

In addition to the construction of the new Destiny Bridge, it will feature a 6km stretch of new carriageway linking the A9 and the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94, just north of Scone.

It also involves the construction of 2km of realigned dual carriageway on the A9 just north of the Inveralmond Roundabout.

Local children were asked to come up with names for the bridge and road. The winning suggestions were Destiny Bridge and the New Kingsway.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said the new bridge and road were key to the region’s future prosperity.

“Commencing this next stage in the building of Destiny Bridge brings us one step closer to the vision held within the Perth Transport Futures Strategy,” he said.

“By building on one of Perth’s key strengths – its location and well-connected road network – we can ensure the long-term economic success of the region, and a cleaner, and more sustainable city centre.”