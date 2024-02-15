Raith Rovers set for SPFL-era Stark’s Park record attendance in Dundee United visit

Stark’s Park will host its biggest attendance of the SPFL era as Raith Rovers’ Championship showdown with Dundee United nears a complete sell-out.

The Tangerines will be backed by a bumper crowd after shifting their entire 3,465 ticket allocation for the Craiglea Timber Frames Stand (North Stand) and the SM Lighting Stand (Railway Stand).

With only a couple of hundred briefs left in the Turnbull Hutton Main Stand as of late Thursday afternoon, Rovers will be roared on by around 4,000 punters.

The full crowd could approach 7,500, which would smash Raith’s attendance record since Scottish football’s unifying re-brand.

That includes fixtures against Celtic (7,144 in 2013), Rangers (6,943 in 2016) and United (6,808 earlier this season).