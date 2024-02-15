Raith Rovers set for SPFL-era Stark’s Park record attendance in Dundee United visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers set for SPFL-era Stark’s Park record attendance in Dundee United visit

The visit of United will top the crowds for games against Celtic and Rangers.

By Alan Temple
Raith Rovers FC's Stark's Park home
Stark's Park will be packed on Friday. Image: SNS

Stark’s Park will host its biggest attendance of the SPFL era as Raith Rovers’ Championship showdown with Dundee United nears a complete sell-out.

The Tangerines will be backed by a bumper crowd after shifting their entire 3,465 ticket allocation for the Craiglea Timber Frames Stand (North Stand) and the SM Lighting Stand (Railway Stand).

With only a couple of hundred briefs left in the Turnbull Hutton Main Stand as of late Thursday afternoon, Rovers will be roared on by around 4,000 punters.

Raith Rovers players celebrate in front of Dundee United fans after Lewis Vaughan scores.
The Raith Rovers players celebrate in front of United fans after Lewis Vaughan scores. Image: SNS

The full crowd could approach 7,500, which would smash Raith’s attendance record since Scottish football’s unifying re-brand.

That includes fixtures against Celtic (7,144 in 2013), Rangers (6,943 in 2016) and United (6,808 earlier this season).

