Dundee United Raith Rovers set for SPFL-era Stark's Park record attendance in Dundee United visit The visit of United will top the crowds for games against Celtic and Rangers. By Alan Temple February 15 2024, 4:26pm Stark's Park will be packed on Friday. Image: SNS Stark's Park will host its biggest attendance of the SPFL era as Raith Rovers' Championship showdown with Dundee United nears a complete sell-out. The Tangerines will be backed by a bumper crowd after shifting their entire 3,465 ticket allocation for the Craiglea Timber Frames Stand (North Stand) and the SM Lighting Stand (Railway Stand). With only a couple of hundred briefs left in the Turnbull Hutton Main Stand as of late Thursday afternoon, Rovers will be roared on by around 4,000 punters. The Raith Rovers players celebrate in front of United fans after Lewis Vaughan scores. Image: SNS The full crowd could approach 7,500, which would smash Raith's attendance record since Scottish football's unifying re-brand. That includes fixtures against Celtic (7,144 in 2013), Rangers (6,943 in 2016) and United (6,808 earlier this season).
