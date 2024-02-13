LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are gearing up for biggest game of the season – win and the title should be destined for Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are gearing up for biggest game of the season – win and the title should be destined for Tannadice

United would open up a seven-point gap ahead of Rovers with a win.

Moult takes the acclaim of the 3,300 travelling Arabs
Moult takes the acclaim of the 3,300 travelling Arabs when United drew 1-1 at Stark's Park in October. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman
By Lee Wilkie

Victory on Friday night would see Dundee United take a real stranglehold on the Championship title race.

It would be theirs to lose if they go seven points clear at this stage of the season.

It’s the biggest game of the season on Friday night – United away to Raith Rovers live on the TV.

A chance to open up a massive gap on Rovers and one you’d expect United to take full advantage of come the end of the season.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates his goal when Raith Rovers hosted Dundee United
Lewis Vaughan celebrates his goal when Rovers last hosted Dundee United. Image: SNS

Easing the tension

Having that sort of cushion at the top would just take the edge off, it would allow the Tangerines to relax in games.

When the two teams are neck-and-neck, you have to win every week.

If a certain game is tight and a goal is needed, sometimes that extra tension of knowing how important victory is can go against a team.

Raith Rovers players following Dylan Easton's winner at Tannadice
Rovers players following Dylan Easton’s winner at Tannadice on December 16. Image: SNS

Should the Tangerines come away with the big victory, I’d expect the lift of the pressure would allow them to play much more relaxed football.

We all know other teams change their approach when it comes to playing United.

They are the biggest team with the best squad so easing that pressure to win a little bit could free them up.

A major step

It is a huge game with a huge incentive.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Goodwin, pictured, at Ayr United. Image: SNS

Victory would be a major step toward the title.

But it won’t be easy. Raith are in poor form but are a good side. Make sure you don’t lose is the first task – then go for the big reward.

