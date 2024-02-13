LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are gearing up for biggest game of the season – win and the title should be destined for Tannadice

Victory on Friday night would see Dundee United take a real stranglehold on the Championship title race.

It would be theirs to lose if they go seven points clear at this stage of the season.

It’s the biggest game of the season on Friday night – United away to Raith Rovers live on the TV.

A chance to open up a massive gap on Rovers and one you’d expect United to take full advantage of come the end of the season.

Easing the tension

Having that sort of cushion at the top would just take the edge off, it would allow the Tangerines to relax in games.

When the two teams are neck-and-neck, you have to win every week.

If a certain game is tight and a goal is needed, sometimes that extra tension of knowing how important victory is can go against a team.

Should the Tangerines come away with the big victory, I’d expect the lift of the pressure would allow them to play much more relaxed football.

We all know other teams change their approach when it comes to playing United.

They are the biggest team with the best squad so easing that pressure to win a little bit could free them up.

A major step

It is a huge game with a huge incentive.

Victory would be a major step toward the title.

But it won’t be easy. Raith are in poor form but are a good side. Make sure you don’t lose is the first task – then go for the big reward.