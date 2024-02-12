Why Dundee United are NOT thinking about Raith Rovers revenge as Stark’s Park clash looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Dundee United are NOT thinking about Raith Rovers revenge as Stark’s Park clash looms

Ross Docherty is adamant winning the Championship is all the motivation United need.

Raith Rovers stars celebrate their huge win against Dundee United
Raith stars celebrate their win against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
By Alan Temple

Ross Docherty insists Dundee United’s drive to win the Championship is all the fuel they need for Friday night’s showdown against Raith Rovers.

The Kirkcaldy club claimed a fine 1-0 victory at Tannadice when the sides last met on December 16, sending Ian Murray’s men five points clear at the summit of the second tier.

The celebrations in a packed away section were wild, while Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman luxuriated in the triumph, describing the club’s resurgence this season as “a movement”.

Raith Rovers match-winner Dylan Easton celebrates against Dundee United
Match-winner Dylan Easton celebrates when the sides last met. Image: SNS

A tweet by Rovers also mocked the swathe of previous messages from United fans that highlighted the Fifers’ perceived “luck” in scoring so many late winners in prior games.

While the post-match festivities were tough to watch for the beaten men in Tangerine that night, skipper Docherty had no qualms regarding the scenes – even drawing a parallel with the Terrors own recent win at Ayr United.

And, rather than discussing the need to make amends or claim a semblance of revenge, his sole focus is on securing a pivotal win and taking a massive step towards Premiership football next term.

Dundee United's Ross Docherty celebrates his dramatic winner
Ross Docherty celebrates his dramatic winner against Ayr. Image: SNS

“It can be easy to get riled up by things or talk about being wound up,” said Docherty.

“But look at the scenes after we won (2-1) at Ayr – nothing was won at Somerset Park and we were still going tonto at the end! That’s fine.

“Maybe we’ll use little things (as motivation) along the way.

“But everyone has more important aims; to win the league, to play well. And for this club, we know the importance of winning the league. That’s what we’ve drilled in from the start of the season – there are no distractions.

“That motivation has never changed, and it is plenty.”

Driving seat

Since Raith’s success in Tayside, their form has fallen off a cliff.

One win in their last eight games – including a run of five defeats on the bounce – has allowed United to open a four-point lead at the top of the league, despite being far from supreme lately.

As such, Jim Goodwin’s men know there is no outcome that would see them usurped by Rovers on Friday night.

And victory would be “huge” in the title race, Docherty acknowledges.

It is a sharp contrast from the picture prior to the last meeting of the sides when Rovers were leading by two points and the pressure was all on United.

Jack Walton, pictured, is beaten by Dylan Easton's screamer
Jack Walton, pictured, is beaten by Dylan Easton’s screamer. Image: SNS

“When they came to Tannadice, they were ahead and in the driving seat,” Docherty continued.

“There was a bit of pressure on us; our home game, plus there is always pressure on us in this league!

“Whereas this time, we are ahead – and maybe they’ll need to come out and have a go at us, which would suit us. We know the incentive is there to go seven points clear and that’s huge.

“That gap would be a massive boost for us going into the end of the season.”

Docherty: United have the momuntum

Ross Docherty, right, celebrates scoring for Dundee United
Docherty, right, scored the decisive goal in United’s won over Ayr. Image: SNS

Although not firing on all cylinders, United have only lost one of their last six games – winning four of those – and remain unbeaten on their travels in the league, only conceding three goals on the road all season.

And Docherty added: “We feel like there is a bit of momentum with us now. There’s maybe a bit of pressure off, and we can enjoy that (Raith) game.”

