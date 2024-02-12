Why Dundee United are NOT thinking about Raith Rovers revenge as Stark’s Park clash looms

Ross Docherty insists Dundee United’s drive to win the Championship is all the fuel they need for Friday night’s showdown against Raith Rovers.

The Kirkcaldy club claimed a fine 1-0 victory at Tannadice when the sides last met on December 16, sending Ian Murray’s men five points clear at the summit of the second tier.

The celebrations in a packed away section were wild, while Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman luxuriated in the triumph, describing the club’s resurgence this season as “a movement”.

A tweet by Rovers also mocked the swathe of previous messages from United fans that highlighted the Fifers’ perceived “luck” in scoring so many late winners in prior games.

While the post-match festivities were tough to watch for the beaten men in Tangerine that night, skipper Docherty had no qualms regarding the scenes – even drawing a parallel with the Terrors own recent win at Ayr United.

And, rather than discussing the need to make amends or claim a semblance of revenge, his sole focus is on securing a pivotal win and taking a massive step towards Premiership football next term.

“It can be easy to get riled up by things or talk about being wound up,” said Docherty.

“But look at the scenes after we won (2-1) at Ayr – nothing was won at Somerset Park and we were still going tonto at the end! That’s fine.

“Maybe we’ll use little things (as motivation) along the way.

“But everyone has more important aims; to win the league, to play well. And for this club, we know the importance of winning the league. That’s what we’ve drilled in from the start of the season – there are no distractions.

“That motivation has never changed, and it is plenty.”

Driving seat

Since Raith’s success in Tayside, their form has fallen off a cliff.

One win in their last eight games – including a run of five defeats on the bounce – has allowed United to open a four-point lead at the top of the league, despite being far from supreme lately.

As such, Jim Goodwin’s men know there is no outcome that would see them usurped by Rovers on Friday night.

And victory would be “huge” in the title race, Docherty acknowledges.

It is a sharp contrast from the picture prior to the last meeting of the sides when Rovers were leading by two points and the pressure was all on United.

“When they came to Tannadice, they were ahead and in the driving seat,” Docherty continued.

“There was a bit of pressure on us; our home game, plus there is always pressure on us in this league!

“Whereas this time, we are ahead – and maybe they’ll need to come out and have a go at us, which would suit us. We know the incentive is there to go seven points clear and that’s huge.

“That gap would be a massive boost for us going into the end of the season.”

Docherty: United have the momuntum

Although not firing on all cylinders, United have only lost one of their last six games – winning four of those – and remain unbeaten on their travels in the league, only conceding three goals on the road all season.

And Docherty added: “We feel like there is a bit of momentum with us now. There’s maybe a bit of pressure off, and we can enjoy that (Raith) game.”