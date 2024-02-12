Concerns grow for woman, 56, missing from Dundee

Concerns are growing for a 56-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Dundee.

Police have launched an appeal for help to find Tracy Todd.

She was last seen at around 8pm on Friday in the Mill o’ Mains area of the city.

Tracy is described as around 5ft tall with short blonde hair and was last seen wearing dark jeans, tan boots and a long black hooded puffer jacket.

Family and friends are organising searches for her on Monday with loved ones said to be “very concerned”.

Inspector Lucy Cameron said “Tracy’s family are growing concerned for her welfare.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Tracy or might know where she is to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1464 of Sunday February 11.