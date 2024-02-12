Concerns grow for woman, 56, missing from Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Concerns grow for woman, 56, missing from Dundee

Tracy Todd was last seen in the Mill o' Mains area on Friday evening.

By Ben MacDonald
Tracey Todd, 56, was last seen on Friday evening
Tracy Todd, 56, was last seen on Friday evening. Image: Police Scotland

Concerns are growing for a 56-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Dundee.

Police have launched an appeal for help to find Tracy Todd.

She was last seen at around 8pm on Friday in the Mill o’ Mains area of the city.

Tracy is described as around 5ft tall with short blonde hair and was last seen wearing dark jeans, tan boots and a long black hooded puffer jacket.

Family and friends ‘very concerned’ about missing Dundee woman Tracy Todd

Family and friends are organising searches for her on Monday with loved ones said to be “very concerned”.

Inspector Lucy Cameron said “Tracy’s family are growing concerned for her welfare.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Tracy or might know where she is to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1464 of Sunday February 11.

More from Dundee

Graham Stupart.
Drill-wielding Peaky Blinders fan threatened Dundee fancy dress shop staff over Tommy Shelby cardboard…
Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
Dundee paedophile sexually abused 'high risk' missing youngster weeks after child contact ban imposed
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Calls for Dundee City Council to tackle Murraygate graffiti Picture shows; Murraygate graffiti . Murraygate. Supplied by Fraser Macpherson Date; Unknown
Calls to tackle 'dispiriting' graffiti on empty Dundee shops
missing Dundee woman
'I need to know you're OK': Daughter makes plea for missing Dundee mum to…
Jack Parr will open his third Macrotrition location in Dundee next month. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Healthy takeaway firm opening in Dundee after Perth success
Alex Forootan.
Dundee businessman found guilty of sex attack on sleeping girl, 16
Cars parked along the pavement on Ancrum Road in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pavement parking: How are Dundee, Angus, Fife, Stirling and Perth applying new ban?
10
Summer Sessions could return to Dundee
Slessor Gardens: Does Dundee City Council make any money from Waterfront events?
9
Olympia was forced to close its pools last week
Latest Olympia pools closure NOT linked to £6m repairs say Dundee leisure chiefs
3
Stephen Hardstaff at a previous court appearance in 2021.
St Andrews man drank FIVE litres of whisky before racism on bus