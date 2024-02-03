Ayr United 1-2 Dundee United: Tangerines go 4 clear at Championship summit after Somerset comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ayr United 1-2 Dundee United: Tangerines go 4 clear at Championship summit after Somerset comeback

Ross Docherty bagged the winner against his former club.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Ross Docherty celebrates his dramatic winner
Ross Docherty celebrates his dramatic winner. Image: SNS

Former Ayr United captain Ross Docherty returned to torment his old club as Dundee United battled back to secure a crucial 2-1 triumph at Somerset Park.

Docherty struck in the dying embers to complete a breathless turnaround after substitute Tony Watt had climbed from the bench to cancel out Jamie Murphy’s early opener.

United are now four points ahead of Raith Rovers at the summit of the Championship, having played the same amount of games, and can look forward to a trip to Stark’s Park in their next fixture.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin, pictured, made two changes to his starting 11. Image: SNS

United made two changes to the side that huffed and puffed but couldn’t find a way to break down Dunfermline last weekend, with Alex Greive and Louis Moult replacing Kai Fotheringham and Watt.

A sleepy start

The contest was played amid a whipping, gusting gale, prompting BBC reporter Chick Young to posit that Ayr’s young flag-bearers might be blown away before they could welcome the teams onto the pitch.

And a mixture of the elements, and some Murphy brilliance, saw Brown’s men break the deadlock with just 90 seconds on the clock.

Following a clumsy early foul by Liam Grimshaw, the former St Johnstone winger belied a prohibitive angle to curl a wide free-kick into the top-corner – United keeper Jack Walton struggling to keep track of the flight of the ball.

Ayr stars celebrate Jamie Murphy's opener against Dundee United
Ayr stars celebrate Murphy’s opener. Image: SNS

The Honest Men almost doubled their advantage when Anton Dowd produced a wonderful turn in the box, leaving Ross Graham in his wake and forcing an excellent save from Walton.

Moments later, Moult was sent scampering through on goal, only for Charlie Albinson to hare off his line and make a fine block.

A breathless opening 10 minutes in Ayrshire.

Penalty claim denied

Moult was inches away from getting on the end of a fizzing low delivery from Glenn Middleton following a fantastic surge forward by the winger, bursting past three Ayr opponents.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren looks on at Tannadice
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren looks on at Tannadice. Image: SNS

David Wotherspoon forced a bright save from Albinson after producing his first “Spoony Chop” in United colours – a familiar sight during his decade at St Johnstone – inside the box and getting a shot away.

While a decent response to a lamentable start, the Terrors needed to find parity.

And at the other end, Dowds lashed a hopeful effort over the bar from the edge of the box. With the Honest Men happy to shoot on sight – not a bad strategy, given the wind – Paddy Reading fired an effort narrowly wide from 25 yards.

Greive had a gilt-edged chance to level when he robbed Roy Syla and scampered through on goal but, with a Moult waiting a square ball for a tap-in, he dallied and, under pressure, was thwarted by Albinson.

Roars from the visiting players for a penalty went unheeded by referee Gavin Duncan.

Tangerine parity

There was almost a carbon copy start to the second period. Another Ayr free-kick within a minute of the restart; another dangerous in-swinger – but this time Walton was able to deny Fraser Brydon at the back stick.

Anton Dowds of Ayr battles Dundee United's Ross Graham
Anton Dowds of Ayr battles Dundee United’s Ross Graham. Image: SNS

There was a long delay as Nick McAllister received treatment for a cut near his eye. The Ayr defender appeared to be claiming that he was headbutted during an ugly, multi-man stramash near the touchline.

The officials evidently saw nothing of the sort.

Watt and Fotheringham entered the fray on the hour-mark as United struggled to find any semblance of flow or momentum.

And the changes had an immediate effect.

Tony Watt fires Dundee United level against Ayr United
Watt fires Dundee United level. Image: SNS

Watt produced a slick chop inside the box before lashing a low drive past Albinson at the near-post. The Ayr keeper appeared to be wrong-footed and may be disappointed with his efforts.

The finale

A sensational block from Scott McMann was required to deny a Ben Dempsey shot and, from the resulting corner, Jack Sanders somehow shot wide from around two yards out. A huge let-off for United.

But it would be the Terrors who grabbed all three points.

Ross Docherty hooks home the crucial strike
Docherty hooks home the crucial strike. Image: SNS

Watt delivered an intelligent flick to the back post, finding United skipper Docherty who showed fine athleticism to flick a high bouncing ball beyond the reach of Albinson.

United star man: Ross Docherty

A biting, snarling performance from the ex-Ayr United captain when out of possession. Neat, tidy and always looking to break the lines when he had the ball at his feet. This is why Docherty was sorely missed during his his injury absences.

Even before his decisive strike, he would have been a contender for star man, along with Craig Sibbald and Scott McMann.

However, his second goal of the season tipped the scales.

Dundee United player ratings:

(4-3-3) Walton 6; Grimshaw 5, Graham 6, Holt 6, McMann 6; Sibbald 7, Wotherspoon 6 (Watt 58), Docherty 7 (Tillson 83); Greive 5 (Fotheringham 58), Moult 7 (Mochrie 83), Middleton 6. Subs not used: Newman, Meekison, Cudjoe, Thomson, Petrie.

Ref: Gavin Duncan

Att: 2,948

