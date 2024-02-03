Ayr United 1-2 Dundee United: Tangerines go 4 clear at Championship summit after Somerset comeback

Former Ayr United captain Ross Docherty returned to torment his old club as Dundee United battled back to secure a crucial 2-1 triumph at Somerset Park.

Docherty struck in the dying embers to complete a breathless turnaround after substitute Tony Watt had climbed from the bench to cancel out Jamie Murphy’s early opener.

United are now four points ahead of Raith Rovers at the summit of the Championship, having played the same amount of games, and can look forward to a trip to Stark’s Park in their next fixture.

United made two changes to the side that huffed and puffed but couldn’t find a way to break down Dunfermline last weekend, with Alex Greive and Louis Moult replacing Kai Fotheringham and Watt.

A sleepy start

The contest was played amid a whipping, gusting gale, prompting BBC reporter Chick Young to posit that Ayr’s young flag-bearers might be blown away before they could welcome the teams onto the pitch.

And a mixture of the elements, and some Murphy brilliance, saw Brown’s men break the deadlock with just 90 seconds on the clock.

Following a clumsy early foul by Liam Grimshaw, the former St Johnstone winger belied a prohibitive angle to curl a wide free-kick into the top-corner – United keeper Jack Walton struggling to keep track of the flight of the ball.

The Honest Men almost doubled their advantage when Anton Dowd produced a wonderful turn in the box, leaving Ross Graham in his wake and forcing an excellent save from Walton.

Moments later, Moult was sent scampering through on goal, only for Charlie Albinson to hare off his line and make a fine block.

A breathless opening 10 minutes in Ayrshire.

Penalty claim denied

Moult was inches away from getting on the end of a fizzing low delivery from Glenn Middleton following a fantastic surge forward by the winger, bursting past three Ayr opponents.

David Wotherspoon forced a bright save from Albinson after producing his first “Spoony Chop” in United colours – a familiar sight during his decade at St Johnstone – inside the box and getting a shot away.

While a decent response to a lamentable start, the Terrors needed to find parity.

And at the other end, Dowds lashed a hopeful effort over the bar from the edge of the box. With the Honest Men happy to shoot on sight – not a bad strategy, given the wind – Paddy Reading fired an effort narrowly wide from 25 yards.

Greive had a gilt-edged chance to level when he robbed Roy Syla and scampered through on goal but, with a Moult waiting a square ball for a tap-in, he dallied and, under pressure, was thwarted by Albinson.

Roars from the visiting players for a penalty went unheeded by referee Gavin Duncan.

Tangerine parity

There was almost a carbon copy start to the second period. Another Ayr free-kick within a minute of the restart; another dangerous in-swinger – but this time Walton was able to deny Fraser Brydon at the back stick.

There was a long delay as Nick McAllister received treatment for a cut near his eye. The Ayr defender appeared to be claiming that he was headbutted during an ugly, multi-man stramash near the touchline.

The officials evidently saw nothing of the sort.

Watt and Fotheringham entered the fray on the hour-mark as United struggled to find any semblance of flow or momentum.

And the changes had an immediate effect.

Watt produced a slick chop inside the box before lashing a low drive past Albinson at the near-post. The Ayr keeper appeared to be wrong-footed and may be disappointed with his efforts.

The finale

A sensational block from Scott McMann was required to deny a Ben Dempsey shot and, from the resulting corner, Jack Sanders somehow shot wide from around two yards out. A huge let-off for United.

But it would be the Terrors who grabbed all three points.

Watt delivered an intelligent flick to the back post, finding United skipper Docherty who showed fine athleticism to flick a high bouncing ball beyond the reach of Albinson.

United star man: Ross Docherty

A biting, snarling performance from the ex-Ayr United captain when out of possession. Neat, tidy and always looking to break the lines when he had the ball at his feet. This is why Docherty was sorely missed during his his injury absences.

Even before his decisive strike, he would have been a contender for star man, along with Craig Sibbald and Scott McMann.

However, his second goal of the season tipped the scales.

Dundee United player ratings:

(4-3-3) Walton 6; Grimshaw 5, Graham 6, Holt 6, McMann 6; Sibbald 7, Wotherspoon 6 (Watt 58), Docherty 7 (Tillson 83); Greive 5 (Fotheringham 58), Moult 7 (Mochrie 83), Middleton 6. Subs not used: Newman, Meekison, Cudjoe, Thomson, Petrie.

Ref: Gavin Duncan

Att: 2,948