Inside the Dundee United AGM as Mark Ogren addresses his future and shareholders told lessons have been learned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Inside the Dundee United AGM as Mark Ogren addresses his future and shareholders told lessons have been learned

Shareholders were left in no doubt that Tangerines' chiefs recognised major errors.

Mark Ogren was present at Dundee United's AGM
Mark Ogren was present at Dundee United's AGM. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United have learned harsh lessons from their dismal financial and footballing campaign last season and taken steps to ensure there will be no repeat.

That was the message as owner Mark Ogren and his executive board addressed shareholders at the Terrors’ annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday.

United posted a loss of £2.8 million in accounts for the year ending June 2023. Those figures could have been worse but for Harry Souttar’s £15 million move to Leicester earning the club a sell-on fee of around £2.1m.

An eye-watering wage bill of £6.9 million contributed to an operating loss of £5 million.

(Left to right) Joe Rice, Luigi Capuano and James Robertson of Dundee United
(Left to right) Joe Rice, Luigi Capuano and James Robertson of Dundee United joined Ogren at the top table. Images: SNS/DC Thomson/Dundee United FC

And club chiefs sought at Thursday’s meeting to underline that personnel and strategies HAVE changed as a direct consequence of a lamentable season, on and off the pitch.

Ogren, meanwhile, assured fans that his exit is not imminent, and he remains engaged and determined to lead United back to the Premiership.

One year later

United’s 2023 AGM provided a focal point for the mounting anger and exasperation of anxious Arabs.

Supporters gathered outside Tannadice, with a banner reading “Asghar Out” – aimed at former sporting director Tony Asghar – flapping in the breeze.

An "Asghar Out" banner is hung outside Tannadice in 2023
An “Asghar Out” banner is hung outside Tannadice in 2023. Image: Alan Richardson / DC Thomson

Inside the building, owner Ogren expressed his faith in Asghar and ex-head coach Liam Fox. The looming prospect of relegation was seemingly still seen as a remote one by the decision-makers.

Within a month, Asghar and Fox would be gone and a 4-0 defeat at Ross County would cement the Tangerines’ status as bona fide favourites for the drop. And so it came to pass.

One year on, the fury has been replaced by the need for reassurance. 

There were no protests, no visceral seethe; just shareholders in attendance inside Tannadice’s Lounge 87 to hear from a top table of Ogren, chief executive Luigi Capuano, chief operating officer Joe Rice and financial director James Robertson.

Fellow directors Jimmy Fyffe and Scott Ogren were absent due to long-standing personal engagements.

The accounts were ratified without a hitch. Ogren owns 85.6% of the company, making that a formality. But the numbers are no less stark than when they were first released earlier this month.

Culpability and change

During the Q&A portion of the AGM, there were understandable questions regarding culpability and consequences following last season’s travails.

Mark Ogren in attendance at Motherwell vs Dundee United last season.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was conciliatory but determined. Image: SNS

It was emphasised that several individuals leaving their position – Asghar and head of recruitment Sean McGee being the highest profile, but not the only, examples – was indicative of United recognising their mistakes.

The message was that changes have been implemented and, should United win promotion to the Premiership, they will approach it in a sustainable manner. The wage bill has already been cut by £2.5 million.

Ogren did, however, say that United’s overspend was not solely down to poor budget control. Failing to meet their footballing targets – namely a top-six finish – also played a major part in the loss.

What does the future hold?

The Minnesota-based businessman also sought to expand upon his comments to Courier Sport last August that he had “more years behind him than in front of him” as owner.

While not incorrect, Ogren was keen to make it clear that he is NOT actively seeking to sell the club immediately.

Dundee United's Tannadice home
Dundee United are keen to develop and enhance the experience at their Tannadice home. Image: SNS

It was confirmed that the Tangerines’ ongoing commitment to its academy – which accounts for around £5 million of Ogren’s investment since December 2018 – remains unshaken.

Talks will continue will supporters’ groups with a view to enhancing and improving the experience at Tannadice in the aftermath of a recent survey.

More than 5,600 season tickets were sold for this season, while United’s average home attendance is 7,391 – the sixth highest in Scotland.

And towards the conclusion of the meeting Ogren emphasised his appreciation for the phenomenal support United have received this season, particularly following a galling, maddening 2022/23.

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin demands more from his Dundee United players
Jim Goodwin gives deadline day update on Dundee United defender chase and 'available' Mark…
Former Dundee United star Scott Fraser, pictured in Charlton colours, has joined Hearts on loan. Image: Shutterstock
Ex-Dundee United star Scott Fraser reveals Hearts switch fuelled by desire to be closer…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at DC Thomson headquarters
Dundee United’s deadline day: State of play at Tannadice with hours left in transfer…
Tannadice Park and Dens Park, seen in an aerial shot, remain side by side in Dundee's Dens Road.
Dundee United and Dundee FC merger talks prompted fan fury 25 years ago
2
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has flown in from the US for the Tannadice club's AGM. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United burning issues as Mark Ogren meets shareholders at Tannadice AGM
Aziz Behich, left, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Aziz Behich in Cristiano Ronaldo link-up as ex-Dundee United man lands shock Saudi switch
Dundee United's Ross Graham strides out of defence
Dundee United ace lauded for 'brilliant' showings as blunt Jim Goodwin assessment prompts perfect…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United transfer news as Jim Goodwin outlines what to expect from deadline day
A frustrated Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Not time for alarm bells at Dundee United BUT. . .
Deniz Mehmet tips Meekison's shot to safety as the Dundee United ace looks on in disbelief
What Deniz Mehmet told Archie Meekison after denying former Dundee United pal stunning Tannadice…

Conversation