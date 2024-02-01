ANDREW LIDDLE: Pandemic was closest Nicola Sturgeon got to breakthrough on her most cherished cause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW LIDDLE: Pandemic was closest Nicola Sturgeon got to breakthrough on her most cherished cause

Our own experience during Covid-19 – our eyes and our ears – tell us Sturgeon politicised the pandemic.

Ex-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Ex-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
By Reporter

Observing her appearance at the UK Covid-19 inquiry in Edinburgh this week, it is clear there are three things Nicola Sturgeon wants us to believe.

She wants us to believe she was only following guidelines when she deliberately deleted records of her decision making during the pandemic – and that, in any case, everything that needed to be recorded was recorded anyway.

“Trust me”, she said, with everything but words.

Equally, Sturgeon wants us to believe that – contrary to evidence from senior civil servants – the Scottish Government was not, actually, “asleep at the wheel” in the early stages of the pandemic.

“If anything, I was too wide awake”, the former first minister said, again with everything but words.

Above all – and this one included amateur dramatics for emphasis – she wants us to believe that she did not politicise the pandemic.

“Who, me?” she said, and this time with quite literally everything but words.

‘How can we believe any of this?’

The question facing us – the audience – is how can we possibly believe any of this, when it so clearly flies in the face of everything we saw during the pandemic, and everything we have learned since?

Let us take the politicisation point as an example.

First of all, there is the documentary evidence – or, at least, what is left of it.

This shows repeated, concerted, and deliberate attempts by the Scottish Government to use the pandemic to advance the cause of independence.

For instance, we have the message from Liz Lloyd, Sturgeon’s long-term consigliere, where she quite clearly states her desire to ferment a row with the UK Government for a political purpose: “a good old-fashioned rammy” as Lloyd did, precisely, say with words.

Equally, there are the cabinet minutes from June 2020 – just a few short months after the first lockdown was announced – which show Sturgeon and her ministers “agreed that consideration be given to restarting work on independence and a referendum” using “the experience of the coronavirus crisis”.

Nicola Sturgeon giving evidence at the UK Covid inquiry.

Again, words.

Most bizarrely, there is even the SNP government’s suggestion that quarantine restrictions against Spain would have to be lifted or else “there is a real possibility [the Spanish government] will never approve EU membership for an independent Scotland as a result”. Again, words.

(And, as an aside to the Scottish Government’s diplomats, there may be other reasons why Spain – a country that recently imprisoned people for merely holding a referendum on secession – might be reluctant to embrace an independent Scotland).

TV briefings

As well as this documentary evidence, our own experience during the pandemic – our eyes and our ears – tell us Sturgeon politicised it.

There were the daily briefings, broadcast on primetime TV to every home in the country, that featured Sturgeon front and centre.

These dragged on for far longer than those elsewhere in the UK and featured a far less varied cast.

Nicola Sturgeon during a Scottish Government Covid briefing.

Indeed, they became so akin to a daily party-political broadcast that broadcasters eventually felt compelled to add in opposition voices for balance.

Then there was Sturgeon’s proclivity for pre-emptive announcements, where the then first minister sought to gazump – in some cases by just a few minutes – the UK Government.

Why would you do this unless you were seeking to politicise the pandemic?

Why would you do this unless you were trying to accentuate a narrative that one government was leading, and another government was following?

Political animal

Equally, there was the desire to cast the Sturgeon government as cautious, the Boris Johnson government as cavalier.

Often this manifested itself in slightly – ever so slightly – different rules or timeframes to the rest of the UK.

However in other instances – such as school closures that damaged the educational prospects of a generation – the consequences of the politicisation of the pandemic were much more severe.

But, perhaps most importantly when choosing whether to believe Sturgeon, there is what we know of the woman herself – that she is, above all else, a political animal.

She has been an elected politician since 1999, was a senior minister for more than 15 years, and a party leader for almost a decade.

She lives and breathes politics. In many ways, it is her brilliant political instincts – her intuitive ability to read and respond to a political mood – that are her finest asset.

Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media after her last FMQs. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

And that is ultimately why it is impossible to believe her claim not to have politicised the pandemic.

It was, after all, the closest Sturgeon ever got to making a significant breakthrough on her most cherished cause – Scottish independence.

Indeed, had she not been thinking about independence at the height of the pandemic – when her and her party’s popularity was soaring, while the prime minister’s was plummeting – it would have been a betrayal not only of her deepest instincts, but the party and movement to which she has dedicated her life.

And to make that point, at least, no words from the former first minister are needed, either.

More from Opinion

From April 1, public funding for the 206, 204, 202, 236, and 51 services will be withdrawn.
STEVE FINAN: How can more Dundonians be encouraged to use public transport if there…
9
Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch.
JIM SPENCE: Jason Leitch-NHS Tayside affair points to wider malaise in Scotland
2
Martel Maxwell and Richie Roncero.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My day with heroic homeless campaigner sleeping rough in Dundee
Spectators line the streets in Dundee city centre in anticipation of the upcoming parade, part of the octocentenary celebrations.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why Dundee needs to think big
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB cold water swimming column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird cold water swimming column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: How cold water swimming got my pre-menstrual mania under control
Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch has been criticised over Covid WhatsApp messages.
KEZIA DUGDALE: I’m saving my outrage for civil servants embroiled in Covid Whatsapp scandal
Nicole Sturgeon's Whatsapp messages have been shown during the Covid-19 inquiry. Image: PA
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon, her cronies and minions have shattered illusion of honesty
13
Steve Finan wants to see Batman-style heroics from Dundee City Council leader John Alexander (left) and Steven Rome. Image: DC Thomson design
STEVE FINAN: Can council heads be the Batman and Robin Dundee needs to save…
3
UK Covid-19 Inquiry in Edinburgh has put Scottish Government under the microscope. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: What happens when power doesn’t care about the truth?
2
Courier Dundee news CR0026407 G Jennings pics , Jimmy Black of "Dundee City Pipe Band" which are a charity , are asking for financial help due to the pandemic so they can continue their playing , tuesday 26th january.
Burns Night: A 'living tradition' or relic of a bygone 'biscuit tin' Scotland?

Conversation