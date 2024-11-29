MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Wellgate Clock deserves outpouring of sentiment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Wellgate Clock deserves outpouring of sentiment

Some things are worth saving and the Wellgate clock is one of them.

The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
The Wellgate clock is a Dundee institution. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
By Martel Maxwell

Tell a kid today that when you were their age, the biggest thrill of the week was a Saturday shopping trip to watch a clock chime and they’d nonchalantly raise an eyebrow, and say: “In the old days?”

Yes, kids, but not just any clock. The Wellgate Centre Clock.

It may have been with us since the centre opened in 1978 but the clock could be ticking on its future at the shopping centre as Dundee and Angus College eye a new state-of-the art campus on the site.

Time moves on – even, or possibly especially, for clocks.

Why the outpouring of column inches and sentiment?

To anyone who doesn’t know, I’ll try on behalf of the many thousands of Dundonians who do.

‘Place to be’

As I said, this isn’t just any clock.

It was installed five months after the centre opened and how best to explain the excitement.

This was a world before computers, iPads, mobile phones and the internet, when catching the end of the Magic Roundabout on television was beyond exciting.

There was no Sky, Netflix or Disney+ but just three channels – then later four (Channel 4 arriving in 1982) before the Spice Girls launched Channel 5 in 1997.

And, as odd as this may sound, when the TV shows had finished for the night, a still picture was transmitted called Test Card F – or as you and I knew it, an eight-year-old girl called Carole playing noughts and crosses with a clown doll, Bubbles.

In this world, where the only place (catalogues aside) to buy things was in shops, The Wellgate was the place to be.

You could get the record by the singer you fancied in Virgin Records at the back on the ground floor.

Martel Maxwell and the Wellgate Clock.

McDonalds was still a relatively new kid in town.

Then there was BHS where you could get anything you heart desired from pillows to pinafores. Ah, BHS.

But while every one of those stores came and went, the top floor nursery rhyme clock remained.

Every hour the Wellgate clock burst (and still does but to less fanfare now there’s Fortnite and Fifa) into life.

A door opens, objects move and the chimes ring out to a familiar tune.

At the stroke of midday, the clock is at its most lively, with several doors opening and all 12 nursery rhymes playing in succession.

In its heyday, hundreds of families crowded below, row upon row of faces lit up with delight.

If you have a moment, the poem The Wellgate Clock by Anna MacDonald captures the nostalgia and detail superbly.

And if you have another moment, perhaps go to the top floor to see what all the fuss was about.

‘Amazing space’

It’s always sad but shops come and go.

For all the memories people of my age have, the generations before can go further – to before the centre was built and the area was a shopping hub with fabric shops, Henderson furniture, Hunter household store and dozens more.

Dundee and Angus College’s plans are a long way from fruition but if the idea to move their current Kingsway location happens, the Wellgate as a shopping centre will be no more.

If that happens, we should simply cherish the clock in a new home.

I give you the McManus, where visitors can embark on a journey through 400 million years.

It astonishes me every time I visit we have such an amazing space and place on our doorstep – and for free.

One of the sections I love most is the gallery showing changes to Dundee in the past century.

An artist’s impression of how the transformation of the Wellgate Centre into the new D&A College campus coud look. Image: BDP.

Our clock would be the perfect addition.

Just like Verdant Works shows the fascinating journey of Dundee’s industrial heritage, McManus shows our history, from the sweets we bought to the Tay Whale skeleton.

Thank goodness these things have been preserved –

Like the period features I beg property buyers to keep, once they are gone, they are gone.

The clock might not be easy to move. It might take work and repairs if we want it still to work.

But some things are worth saving and the Wellgate clock is one of them.

More from Opinion

Courier guest columnist Fiza Owais, whose artist name is FIZA. Image: India Hunkin.
FIZA OWAIS: Our arts are in crisis – and one key factor has had…
Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie. Image: DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Stark difference in leadership at Dundee’s key educational institutions
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB lost cat found community column Picture shows; Rebecca and her best buddy Fable. . Dundee. Supplied by Image: Supplied/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: For years I didn't know my Dundee neighbours – then I lost…
8
Martel Maxwell and school friends.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Dundee school reunion is on my mind
Brian Henderson. Image: DC Thomson
BRIAN HENDERSON: It's hammer time for Tayside farmers
Six months into his leadership of the SNP, it's clear John Swinney is leading a quiet revolution.
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney is leading a quiet SNP revolution
2
Dundee FC have been given the go-ahead to build a new training ground at Riverside Drive.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee councillor deserves credit for publicly backing Dark Blues' Riverside training ground
4
Professor Iain Gillespie. Image: DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee University chief’s salary solution and my eye-opening meeting as rector
4
Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Who’s to blame for Baby Reindeer controversy engulfing Netflix and Fife’s Richard…
Bullying in school can effect all ages.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee council must get real over 'inaccurate' school violence figures
8

Conversation